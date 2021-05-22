Anti-Semitic attack in New York sparks outrage | Free press

Friday night, men attacked a Jewish man in Times Square, New York. You are anti-Semitic on the attack. Politicians were shocked. Now it has been determined.

New York (AP) – The attack on a Jewish man on the sidelines of a demonstration in New York has caused outrage in the United States.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio condemned the attack on Friday, saying anti-Semitism will not be tolerated in New York. Prominent Congressional MPs were also shocked and concerned.

According to New York police, several men attacked a 29-year-old Jewish man in Times Square on the sidelines of rallies about the Middle East conflict on Thursday evening (local time). The attackers knocked down the victim, who was wearing a kippah, kicked him, sprayed him with pepper spray and hit him with a crutch. You would have expressed yourself anti-Semitic. According to the police, a 23-year-old suspect was arrested on Thursday evening. The case will be treated as hate crimes. The investigation is ongoing.

