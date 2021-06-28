Anti-Seize Compounds Market: What are the Key Growth Factors?

The report offers actionable and valuable insights on the Anti-Seize Compounds market. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the Anti-Seize Compounds market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the Anti-Seize Compounds market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Anti-Seize Compounds across various industries and regions. Market dynamics including latest trends, challenges, growth opportunities, and drivers for is also provided in the Anti-Seize Compounds market report.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4794

The anti-seize compounds market is poised to surpass US$ 165 Mn by 2030, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Increased application scope of copper and zinc/aluminium anti-seize compounds in automotive and transportation has driven the anti-seize compounds market over the historical period.

Though the automotive & transportation sector constitutes a major share of the market, the petrochemical segment is growing at a faster rate owing to accelerated demand for anti-seize compounds. These are especially used in distillation columns to reduce corrosion and enhance their lifespan. Key stakeholders such as Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, DuPont and Bostik are leaning towards anti-seize compounds to serve the automotive & transportation and oil exploration end-users.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4794

Key Takeaways of Global Anti-seize compounds Market Study

The global anti-seize compounds market is anticipated to create a value opportunity of around US$ 165 Mn during the forecast period, adding 1.5X times more value as compared to 2019

Market fragmentation is set to affect the anti-seize compounds market by the end of 2030, with copper grade accounting for more than a quarter of the market. The copper grade is projected to grow at just over 5% CAGR, as it is utilized in significant quantities in almost all end-use industries

The online sales segment is anticipated to lose around 60 BPS in the forecast period of 2020-2030

By end-use, the oil exploration is set to grow at a moderate 3.8% during the forecast period of 2020-2030 and is set to gain 30 BPS through 2030

East Asia holds the leading share and accounts for more than 2,500 tons of anti-seize compounds production to cater to the requisite demand from end-use industries in the same region

North America and Europe are set to grow at a steady pace, together accounting for more than 40% demand share globally

The global anti-seize compounds market is moderately fragmented in nature with Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, DuPont and Bostik as top contenders in the global market

“Price fluctuations and macroeconomic factors such as overall declining global output are set to contract the market growth owing to the COVID-19 pandemic” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Anti-Seize compounds Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the Anti-seize compounds market with detailed segmentation on the basis of grade, sales channel, container type and end-user and key regions.

Grade type

Silver Grade

Nickel Grade

Food Grade

Marine Grade

Copper Grade

Regular Grade

Nuclear Grade

Non-metallic Grade

Zinc/Aluminum Grade

Special Purpose Anti-seize Grade

Sales channel

Online

Offline

Container type

Can

Cartridge

Drum

Others

End-Use

Automotive & Transportation

Construction Equipment

Aircrafts

Mining Equipment

Food Processing Equipment

Valve Assembly

Power Generation

Oil Exploration Equipment

Steel Foundry

Petrochemical

Textile Equipment

Auxiliary Equipment

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

“This taxonomy prepared is confidential and intended exclusively for the individual or entity with whom it is being shared. Reading, disseminating, distributing, or copying this to any party other than addressee(s) is unauthorized and prohibited.”

Key Market Players with Robust Product Portfolio to Dominate the Anti-Seize Compounds Market

The anti-seize compounds market is fairly fragmented with key players such as Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Anti-Seize Technology, Permatex, Inc., CSW Industrials, Inc., Calumet Specialty Products Partners and Bostik being the leading market players. Though the market is fairly fragmented, penetration of new entrants is low. Major product launches which have captured consumers’ attention are “Molykote Anti-seize Compounds, Copper Anti-seize Brake Lube” and many others in the market.

Major products floating in the market are launched by the aforementioned companies. Rest of the products launched by the Tier-2 and Tier-3 stakeholders have gained regional presence and are trying to penetrate into the global anti-seize compounds market. All-in-all, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic market stakeholders are witnessing a downward trend over the next couple of years owing to plummeting output of allied industries where anti-seize compounds are being used.

More Valuable Insights on Anti-seize compounds Market:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Anti-seize compounds market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges essential insights on the anti-seize compounds market on the basis of Grade type (silver grade, nickel grade, food grade, marine grade, Copper grade, regular grade, nuclear grade, non-metallic grade, Zinc/Aluminium grade, special purpose anti-seize grade), by selling channel (online, offline), by container type (can, cartridge, drum and others) end-use industry (automotive & transportation, construction equipment, aircrafts, mining equipment, food processing equipment, valve assembly, power generation, oil exploration equipment, steel foundry, petrochemical, textile equipment, auxiliary equipment) across six major regions.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4794

The Anti-Seize Compounds Market research answers important questions, including the following:

Why Anti-Seize Compounds Market players are focusing on the business expansion in region? Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Anti-Seize Compounds Market What are the pros and cons of the Anti-Seize Compounds Market the environment? Why players are targeting the production of segment? What are the strategies implemented by emerging players in the global Anti-Seize Compounds Market?

The Anti-Seize Compounds Market report serves the readers with the following data:

In-depth analysis of supply-side and demand-side trends.

Direct and indirect impacts of the growth of relevant markets on the Anti-Seize Compounds

Importance of segment in various regions.

Accurate Y-o-Y growth of the global Anti-Seize Compounds

Consumption trends among individuals across the globe.

Why choose Fact.MR?

We carry immense pride in saying that our work is recognized by 150+ countries worldwide. Our experience is conveyed by the fact that we have published 6, 000+ reports, thanks to our dedicated team of professionals. With digital intelligence solutions, we support our clients in remaining at the driver’s seat. Our crew of 300+ analysts are available 24/7 to offer dynamic updates regarding various verticals and companies.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zinc-sulphate-manufacturers-to-flourish-across-emerging-markets-china-and-india-to-maintain-lead-in-the-agrochemicals-segment-factmr-301223831.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com