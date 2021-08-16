Anti-Rheumatics Market Report, Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Demand And Analysis

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Anti-Rheumatics Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global anti-rheumatics market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market expects to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.

Anti-rheumatics refer to the medications that are used for treating rheumatoid arthritis, a chronic inflammatory medical condition. Anti-rheumatic drugs are commonly prescribed by healthcare professionals to halt the disease progression. Apart from this, it is also utilized to treat inflammatory myositis, bowel diseases, and cancer.

Market Trends

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing incidences of rheumatoid arthritis across the globe. Along with this, the widespread adoption of biosimilars and novel biologic therapies among the masses is also contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the rising prevalence of acute and chronic medical conditions, such as systemic sclerosis, systematic lupus erythematosus, and Sjogren syndrome, is providing a boost to the demand for anti-rheumatics across the globe. Other factors, including the increasing investments by public and private firms to upgrade the existing healthcare infrastructure and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are driving the market growth further.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Biogen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Celltrion Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Johnson & Johnsons

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Type, Drug Class, Route of Drug Administration, Distribution Channel and Region.

Breakup by Type:

Prescription-based Drugs

Over-the-Counter Drugs

Breakup by Drug Class:

Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatics Drugs (DMARD’s)

Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAID’s)

Corticosteroids

Uric Acid Drugs

Others

Breakup by Route of Drug Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

E-Commerce

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

