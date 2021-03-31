Anti-Reflective Market Size by 2027 | Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions, Key News and Top Companies Profiles

The growing demand for an anti-reflective lens in eyewear is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The latest research report titled 'Global Anti-Reflective Coatings Market', published by Reports and Data, offers a closer look into the global Anti-Reflective Coatings market, throwing light on various market dynamics, key market drivers, trends, challenges, and opportunities for growth.

The global anti-reflective coatings market is projected to be worth USD 6,875.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for anti-reflective or anti-glare coatings is experiencing rapid demand attributed to its growing application in eyewear, electronic, solar panels, and automotive. Besides, growing investments in the development of medical equipment and instruments are likely to boost the market growth as anti-reflective coatings greatly enhance the readability of displays screens even under brightly-lit settings and at difficult angles.

Rising collaborations and investment in R&D in the solar power industry to improve energy efficiency is likely to boost the market demand in the upcoming years. In September 2020, DSM Advanced Solar and SolarKapital, an Independent Power Producer (IPP) have deployed retrofit anti-reflective coating technology of DSM in CdTe panels of First Solar, achieved a 4.0% energy efficiency at a Türkenfeld, Germany’s 500kWp photovoltaic power plant.

Key Highlights From The Report

Sputtering is a cleaner deposition process, allowing enhanced film densification and reduction of substrate residual stresses as deposition takes place at a low to mid-temperature range. Further, the rate of deposition and stress is controlled by the application of power and pressure.

Key participants include Carl Zeiss, Hoya Corporation, Royal DSM, Essilor International SA, PPG Industries, Optical Coatings Japan, Honeywell International Inc., DuPont, iCoat Company LLC, and Rodenstock GmbH, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global anti-reflective coatings market on the basis of resin type, technology, application, and region:

Segmental Analysis:

The global Anti-Reflective Coatings market report estimates revenue growth on global, regional, and country levels, depicting the industry trends from 2020 to 2027 in each segment and sub-segment of the market. However, the global market is fragmented on the basis of region, product type, and application.

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Acrylic

Urethane

Epoxy

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electron Beam

Sputtering

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Eyewear

Electronic

Solar Panels

Automotive

Others

Regional Analysis:

The Anti-Reflective Coatings market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate of 7.5% in the period 2020-2027, attributed to a large production base for electronics products and robust growth in the manufacturing of solar panels. China, in terms of revenue, is the largest producer and consumer of anti-reflective coatings in the region.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA