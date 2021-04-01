Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Segmentation,Industry Analysis By Production, Consumption, Revenue And Growth Rate By 2027

Growing demand for anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint display screens is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings market is projected to be worth USD 14.37 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The anti-reflective coating lens provides you a clearer vision, thus putting less strain on eyes while focusing and are particularly appropriate for individuals who spent substantial time in front of computers, which may lead to significant eye strain. The anti-reflection coating mitigates the presence of glare on lenses, allowing clear visibility. Moreover, they offer better longevity as compared to regular lenses and provide superior scratch-resistant, along with better dirt & water-resistant.

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2020, Super HiVision EX3+ anti-reflective coating by HOYA Vision Care was launched in the US. The innovative lens treatment provides superior scratch resistance, cleanability, and longevity offered by providers and patients of eye care with complete back-side ultra-violet protection.

The demand for anti-reflective coatings is primarily driven by a high demand for smartphones, which are being checked numerous times in a day. These products improve the visibility of the screen, even in bright lights indoors or sunlight. Moreover, growing demand for large ultra-HD screen televisions are widely used in developed countries and gaining momentum in developing countries.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the period 2020-2027, attributed to the growth of the building & construction and automotive industries and a large production base for electronics products and robust growth in the manufacturing of solar panels. China, in terms of revenue, is the largest producer and consumer of anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings in the region.

Key participants include Carl Zeiss AG, Essilor International Ltd., Janos Technology LLC, NAGASE & Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., AGC Inc., Cytonix LLC, Izovac Ltd., Kriya Materials, and Natoco Co. Ltd., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings on the basis of product type, technology, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Anti-Reflective Coatings Anti-Fingerprint Coatings

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Electron Beam Vacuum Deposition Sol Gel Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Consumer Goods Eyewear Display Screen Others Building & Construction Automotive Solar Panels Others



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

