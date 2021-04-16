Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2027

The research report recently published by Emergen Research, titled “Global Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market 2027”, provides a 360-degree view of the global Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings sector and analyzes a wide array of market parameters, including key growth drivers and opportunities, major constraints, leading regions, and the operating patterns of the top manufacturers and suppliers in the global market.

The market for anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings is experiencing rapid demand attributed to its growing application in consumer goods, building & construction, automotive, and solar panels. Besides, growing investments in the development of medical equipment and instruments are likely to boost the market growth as anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings greatly enhance the readability of displays screens even under brightly-lit settings and at difficult angles.

The COVID-19 Impact

The research report presents the latest updates about the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on this specific industry vertical. The global economic landscape has been largely beleaguered by the COVID-19 outbreak. Our research analysts have reviewed the global Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings business sector by carefully evaluating the aftereffects of the pandemic. Therefore, the report entails a comprehensive study of the present market scenario while predicting the repercussions of the corona virus outbreak on the global Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market. Furthermore, the report acts as a seamless paradigm of the granular analysis of the global Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market and offers acute details on the estimated market size, share, trends, and growth rate over the forecast timeline of 2020-2027.

Key Highlights From The Report

The demand for anti-reflective coatings is primarily driven by a high demand for smartphones, which are being checked numerous times in a day. These products improve the visibility of the screen, even in bright lights indoors or sunlight. Moreover, growing demand for large ultra-HD screen televisions are widely used in developed countries and gaining momentum in developing countries.

The anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coating on solar photovoltaic cells assists in increasing the absorption of light in the cell. The anti-reflective coating is essential as the reflection of a solar cell made of bare silicon is more than 30.0%.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the period 2020-2027, attributed to the growth of the building & construction and automotive industries and a large production base for electronics products and robust growth in the manufacturing of solar panels. China, in terms of revenue, is the largest producer and consumer of anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings in the region.

Key participants include Carl Zeiss AG, Essilor International Ltd., Janos Technology LLC, NAGASE & Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., AGC Inc., Cytonix LLC, Izovac Ltd., Kriya Materials, and Natoco Co. Ltd., among others.

Market Segmentation:

The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings on the basis of product type, technology, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Anti-Reflective Coatings Anti-Fingerprint Coatings

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Electron Beam Vacuum Deposition Sol Gel Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Consumer Goods Eyewear Display Screen Others Building & Construction Automotive Solar Panels Others



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:

Market dynamics: The Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.

Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market.

