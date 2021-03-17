Anti-Reflection Glass Market 2021-28 amazing growth with Scohott AG, Corning, Saint-Gobain, AGC

Anti-reflective glass has been optically coated on one or two sides to eliminate reflections and increase the light transmission. Anti-Glare, also referred to as Non-Glare glass, is manufactured by acid etching one or both surfaces of the glass.

Global Anti-Reflection Glass Market was valued at $2,818 million in 2021 and is projected to garner $4,858 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of +8% during the forecast period 2021 – 2028.

Global Anti-Reflection Glass Market Key Players:-

Scohott AG

Corning

Saint-Gobain

AGC

NSG

Guardian Industries Corp.

Abrisa Technologies

DSM

EuropeTec Groupe

AVIC Sanxin Co., Ltd

Global Anti-Reflection Glass Market by Type:-

Architectural Windows

Instrumentation Windows

Electronic Displays

Front Panel Displays

Others

Global Anti-Reflection Glass Market by End-users:-

Double layers

Four layers

Others

Global Anti-Reflection Glass Market by Region analysis:-

o North America

o Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o South America

o Middle East and Africa

Global Anti-Reflection Glass Market Table of Content (TOC):-

Chapter1 Introduction

Chapter2 Research Scope

Chapter3 Global Anti-Reflection Glass Market Segmentation

Chapter4 Research Methodology

Chapter5 Definitions and Assumptions

Chapter6 Executive Summary

Chapter7 Global Anti-Reflection Glass Market Dynamics

Chapter8 Global Anti-Reflection Glass Market Key Players

Chapter9 Conclusion

Chapter10 Appendix

