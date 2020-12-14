Anti-Plagiarism Software Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 18.26% and Forecast to 2026

Anti-Plagiarism Software Market is valued at USD 254.22 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 822.40 Million by 2025 with CAGR of 18.26% over the forecast period.

Anti-Plagiarism Software Market is segmented into type, application and region. On the basis of type global Anti-Plagiarism Software market is segmented as Cloud-based and On-premise. On the basis of application global Anti-Plagiarism Software market is segmented into research institutions, academic institutions, network management and others.

Market Analysis of Anti-Plagiarism Software-

Anti-plagiarism is software which used to detect plagiarism. Plagiarism can be found where documents are usually reported or it is in virtually any field, novels, scientific papers, art designs, and source code. Plagiarism detection can be done manually or by software. Manual based detection requires significant effort and excellent memory. Manual based detection is not possible to detect and compare too many documents at a time. The advent of anti-plagiarism software has made it possible to detect plagiarism easily in a short period of time.

Get Sample Copy for Anti-Plagiarism Software Market Report for 2020 @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/370

*The sample pages of this report is immediately accessible on-demand.*

The regions covered in this global anti-plagiarism software market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Blood Flow Detector is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players–

Major Players in global anti-plagiarism software market are, Copyleaks, Grammarly, Inc., iParadigms, PlagScan GmbH, Virginia Bioinformatics Institute, Devellar, Sentinel Internet Systems, Inc., Unicheck, Academicplagiarism, Turnitin, Blackboard, PlagiarismDetect, EVE Plagiarism Detection System, PlagTracke and Others.

A Cloud-Based Platform that Helps Organizations Protect Their Reputations by Detecting Plagiarism before Publication

iThenticate is a Cloud-Based Platform which is created by Turnitin and it helps in ensuring the originality of content in advance of publication. iThenticate compare submitted manuscripts with a robust database of existing content, including more than 45 billion web pages.

Increase in number of online assignment and project submission platforms are driving the Growth of Global Anti-Plagiarism Software Market

Due to corrective capacity and detecting plagiarism after assignment submission Plagiarism detection software is commonly employed. Online Anti-plagiarism software was adopted as a learning tool for students instead. Most of the anti-plagiarism tools developed so far have focused on analyzing the content of the final work submitted by students. The important universities such as Harvard, Stanford, and Wharton, have increasing competition and around half of the applicants employ the services of consultants to polish their essay applications. Due to this, Turnitin anti-plagiarism software is implemented in over 100 U.S. schools and universities. However, high cost, Limited Free Features are some restraining factor of the anti-plagiarism market. Technological advancement is the opportunity of the anti-plagiarism market.

Regional Analysis

North America, is dominating the anti-plagiarism market due to influence of online reading materials. Digitization of reading materials and increasing internet usage is becoming a negative academic phenomenon as students are more prone to copy the existing file, which is checked by antiplagarism software. To avoid the misuse of academic phenomena as a solution there is increasing use of anti-plagiarism software such as Turnitin and SafeAssign. For example, more than 400 universities in North America have purchased the Turnitin anti-plagiarism software. In North America due to wide publication of Scientific and technical journal articles, the use of antiplagiarism software is also increasing which helps the market to grow.

Europe is followed by North America Due to the published journals and increasing educational institute and invention of new anti-plagiarism software. Europe anti-plagiarism software market valued at USD 73.0 million in 2017. The Asia Pacific accounted for a significant share in 2018 and is expected to maintain share of antiplagiarism market during the analysis period.

Key Benefits for Market Reports –

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Market Segmentation –

By Type

Cloud-based

On-premise.

By Application

Research institutions

Academic institutions

Network management

Other

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Anti-Plagiarism Software Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Anti-Plagiarism Software Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Anti-Plagiarism Software Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Anti-Plagiarism Software Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Anti-Plagiarism Software Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Anti-Plagiarism Software Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

Continued….

Full Research Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/technology-and-media/anti-plagiarism-software-market

About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at sales@brandessenceresearch.com

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com/

Article: https://businessstatsnews.com

Blog: https://marketsize.biz

Blog: https://technologyindustrynews.com