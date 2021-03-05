Anti-obesity Drugs Market Size, Share, Growth Survey 2020 to 2025 and Industry Analysis Report

The Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Anti-obesity Drugs industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Anti-obesity Drugs market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Anti-obesity Drugs Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.

Competitive Landscape

The presence of major market players, such as GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Novo Nordisk AS, Pfizer Inc., F Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Bayer AG, is increasing the overall competitive rivalry of the market. Large organizations rely heavily on advertising expenses and branding strategies, collaborating with successful personality, initiative, or programs at the national levels, which promote their product. Therefore, these are recognized earlier than other brands in the market studied. With the high prevalence rate of the disease, the intensity of competitive rivalry is moderate to high.

Key Market Trends:

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market over the Forecast Period

– North America dominated the global anti-obesity drugs market, with the United States accounted as the major contributor to the market. The primary factors driving the growth of the market studied are an increase in the obese population and high healthcare spending.

– The United States (38.2%) has the highest percentage of the obese population in the world, followed closely by Mexico (32.4%), as per 2017 statistics by OECD. As per the report, Canada had 25.8% of people who were obese. The high obesity rate is another factor for the high demand for anti-obesity drugs in the region. Therefore, these factors have positively affected the market growth in the region.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026

