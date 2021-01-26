Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Market Global Insights, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2021 to 2025 | SAS Institute, NICE Ltd., Experian, BAE Systems, FICO, Refinitiv, and many more

The Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 16% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). The primary factor driving the growth of the market is increasing instances of money laundering cases across the globe. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) forecast, the amount of money that has been laundered globally amounts to approximately 2- 5% of the global GDP.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Market: SAS Institute, NICE Ltd., Experian, BAE Systems, FICO, Refinitiv, and many more

Industry News and Developments:

– June 2020 – Banco Santander signed an agreement with ThetaRay, under which Banco Santander will deploy ThetaRay’s anti-money laundering (AML) solution. The solution is expected to analyze SWIFT traffic, risk indicators, and Know Your Customer (KYC) data of the bank to detect transactions involved in money laundering activities.

– November 2019 – Singapore-based AML solution start-up, TookiTaki, generated a USD 11.7 million funding. The funding is expected to aid the company in developing machine learning financial compliance and anti-money laundering software for the banking sector.

– September 2019 – Symphony AyasdiAI launched Ayasdi AML, an advanced anti-money laundering (AML) solution that significantly boosts efforts to combat fraudulent money laundering schemes. Ayasdi AML uses machine learning technology to increase detection accuracy and reduce investigative volumes by more than 20%.

Key Market Trends

– In November 2019, Australia’s second-largest retail bank, Westpac, reported approximately 23 million breaches of Australia’s anti-money laundering/countering terrorist financing laws and regulations, which involved approximately USD 12 billion in transactions. Such instances are expected to boost the adoption of AML solutions to increase the regulations related to such transactions.

– The emergence of small and mid-sized banks and financial institutions is augmenting the demand for a comprehensive AML solution, which will help them seamlessly monitor their transactions and avoid unnecessary costs involved in transaction monitoring and other functions. Hence, the solution providers are introducing solutions to cater to the demand for this segment of users.

– For instance, in June 2019, Oracle introduced the Oracle Financial Services Anti Money Laundering (AML) Express Edition to help the small- and mid-sized banks to efficiently detect, investigate, and report suspected money laundering and terrorist financing activity through a single, unified platform.

– During the Covid-19 Pandemic, a vast majority of people are working from home and are using digital means to achieve their daily targets, which is helping the organizations across the globe to continue their businesses without hampering their operations during the pandemic. However, the situation presents a significant opportunity for cybercriminals to increase the rate of cybercrimes globally.

– Such activities are expected to increase money laundering activities. Hence, several banks, government, and other regulatory institutions are raising awareness to monitor transactions carefully and conduct customer due diligence to avoid and instances of financial crime.

Transaction Monitoring Solution is Expected to Grow Significantly

– Transaction Monitoring is expected to be an important solution in AML solutions, which involves identifying suspicious transactions involving money laundering, and analysis and due diligence of a customer’s transactions. KYT (Know Your Transactions) is a solution used to identify potentially risky transactions, with the aim of identifying risky transactions to detect transactions involving money laundering and other financial fraud.

– Also, technologies like Automation, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, and many others are significantly driving the adoption of such solutions. Hence, several AML companies are leveraging these technologies to expand their market presence. In August 2019, Telindus planned to introduce a KYT solution, which is expected to leverage the power of AI, and the solution aims at responding to the AML and PSD2 regulations.

– Several companies are forming strategic collaborations to harness the expertise and technologies of other companies and strengthen their foothold in the market. For instance, in June 2019, Refinitiv collaborated with Napier to jointly offer next-generation transaction monitoring solution designed to help financial institutions efficiently combat money laundering threats and detect emerging financial crimes and threats. Such instances and initiatives are expected to boost the adoption of transaction monitoring solutions in the AML solution market.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Exhibit Maximum Growth

– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit maximum growth in the Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Market during the forecast period, due to the several innovations done by the regional players coupled with initiatives taken by the regional government to heighten the security of the financial landscape of the countries in the region.

– Companies in the region are increasingly integrating technologies, such as AI, ML, and automation in their AML solutions to boost market growth. For instance, in March 2020, 3i Infotech Limited launched an advanced AML solution, AMLOCK Analytics, which is equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Language (ML). AMLOCK Analytics uses various statistical methods and machine learning algorithms to derive analyses and predictions based on institution-specific historical data.

– Also, several regional banks and financial institutions are collaborating with global AML solution providers to deploy their solutions, which will help them maintain compliance. For instance, in December 2019, a Taiwan-based company, Chailease, collaborated with NICE Actimize to deploy its anti-money laundering compliance platform. The solution will enable Chailease to utilize advanced analytics and machine-learning technologies and increase efficiency in maintaining regulatory compliance. Such initiatives and collaborations are expected to boost the growth of the AML market in the region.

