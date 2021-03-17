Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market Skyrocketing Revenue of US$ 5,866.51 million by 2028 with Top Key Vendors – Open Text Corporation, Oracle Corporation, LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group, Nasdaq Inc., SAS Institute Inc., NICE Ltd.

The Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market was valued at US$ 1,503.99 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5,866.51 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of +16% from 2021 to 2028.

Anti-Money Laundering (AML) includes policies, laws, and regulations to prevent financial crimes. AML is a worldwide term to prevent money laundering. There are global and local regulators established in the world to prevent financial crimes. Companies have to follow these AML regulations.

Money laundering among the North American countries have been a shared concern, and owing to this, the countries have been addressing the concern by both harmonizing the money laundering norms and enabling financial information sharing among its three key economies. However, there persist several concerns regarding the efficacy of the regulation, as a few market participants criticize it to affect people’s right to privacy. Money laundering in the US is a serious issue.

Top Leading Vendors of Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market:-

Accenture

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC

BAE Systems plc

Open Text Corporation

Oracle Corporation

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group

Nasdaq Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

NICE Ltd.

Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market – by Component

Software

Services

Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market – by Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market – by Product

Transaction Monitoring

Compliance Management

Currency Transaction Reporting

Customer Identity Management

Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market – by Industry

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

IT and Telecom

Government

Others

The Global Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market geographical regions such as North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, India have been considered for the studies of dynamic aspects of the businesses.

This global Anti-Money Laundering Solution market has been fragmented across several global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe on the basis of productivity. The information regarding the challenges and risks faced by several companies have been listed in this research report. It also sheds light on recent advancements followed by top-level companies. As such, this research report is helpful for both established players and new entrants in the market. Finally, the researchers direct its focus towards informative data relating to market future predictions.

Leading key players have been profiled to get better insights into the businesses. Apart from this, it throws light on various startups contributing to the business sector. A holistic overview of the new research report has been presented with current statistics and future predictions. It also estimates the key trends and some significant factors which are fueling the progress of the market. Additionally, it includes some internal and external restraining factors which help to understand the questions faced by various stakeholders.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

Executive summary

Scope of the report

Market research methodology

Introduction of Anti-Money Laundering Solution market

Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market drivers

Market trends

Market segmentation by Technology, Type

Geographical segmentation

Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market challenges

Effect of drivers and challenges

Five forces model

Key company’s analysis

Key companies profiles of Anti-Money Laundering Solution market

