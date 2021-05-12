Anti-Money Laundering Solution Global Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments by 2027 – FICO, ACI Worldwide, BAE Systems, CaseWare RCM, Experian, Fiserv, LexisNexis, NICE Actimize, SAS Institute, WorkFusion

Anti-Money Laundering Solution Industry Research Report study on Market strategy, Industry share, Growth factors, Revenue, Opportunity, Demand and Forecast. It helps identify each of the prominent hurdle to Growth, apart from identifying the trends of Anti-Money Laundering Solution market.

The anti-money laundering (AML) solution is a solution that allows financial institutions and banks to monitor customer behavior for suspected criminal financial activities by automated processes. Different types of anti-money laundering solutions such as currency transaction reporting, transaction monitoring, customer identity management, and compliance management have been considered under the anti-money laundering solution market.

The increasing AML regulatory requirements, growth in money laundering cases, and growth in IT spending are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the anti-money laundering solutions market. However, lack in a number of AML professionals is the major factor that may restrain the growth of the anti-money laundering solutions market. Nevertheless, the increase in the adoption of cloud-based solutions is anticipated to provide great opportunities for anti-money laundering solution market expansion during the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the Anti-Money Laundering Solution market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Anti-Money Laundering Solution market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Anti-Money Laundering Solution market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

FICO

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

BAE Systems

CaseWare RCM Inc.

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

Fiserv, Inc.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

NICE Actimize

SAS Institute Inc.

WorkFusion, Inc

The “Global Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Anti-Money Laundering Solution market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Anti-Money Laundering Solution market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Anti-Money Laundering Solution market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global anti-money laundering solution market is segmented on the basis of component, product type, deployment, organization size, end user. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented as transaction monitoring, currency transaction reporting, customer identity management, compliance management. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as on-premises, cloud. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as retail banking, corporate banking, private banking, investment banking, asset management, insurance, multiple banking services, legal service providers.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Anti-Money Laundering Solution market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Anti-Money Laundering Solution market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Anti-Money Laundering Solution market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

