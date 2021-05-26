Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Applications, Types, Technology, Industry Analysis and Forecasts Research Report 2028 The study methodologies used to examine the Anti-Money Laundering Software market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.

The global anti-money laundering (AML) software market size is expected to reach USD 4.21 Billion at a steady CAGR of 14.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid market revenue growth is being driven by an increase in suspicious transactions and stringent regulatory compliance requirements for financial institutions. Advancements in financial services and technologies enable quick and effortless transaction of money across the globe. This exposes financial institutions to money laundering risk, thus creating an urgent need for anti-money laundering software.

The study includes valuable data, including the breakdown of information of market by type, geography, product application and classification. An overview of the current and future trends examined in the report for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 aim at influencing the imperative advance prominent vendors are expected to have over their competitors.

Some Key Findings From the Report:

Increase in IT expenditure has encouraged companies to adopt advanced technologies and solutions. Improved compliance capabilities within institutions to address complex regulations and business environment is propelling the growth of anti-money laundering software market. IT companies across the globe are adopting risk management approaches to reduce fraud transactions.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to the presence of large number of banks and adoption of advanced software by these organizations. Surge in digitalization of banks and usage of artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud computing by these institutions is further driving the growth of the market.

Key players in the market include BAE Systems, Oracle, Fiserv Inc., SAS Institute Inc., ACI Worldwide, Actimize, LexisNexis, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Accenture, and Tata Consultancy Services Limited.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Name Screening

Transaction Monitoring

Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR)

Compliance

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-Premises

Cloud

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Defense & Government

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Anti-Money Laundering Software market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Anti-Money Laundering Software market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2028?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Anti-Money Laundering Software market growth worldwide?

