Anti Money Laundering Market witnessing 17.80% CAGR in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 Anti Money Laundering Market witnessing market growth at a rate of 17.80% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028

Anti-Money Laundering (AML) refers to rules, legislation, and procedures aimed at stopping criminals from disguising legitimate profits as illegally acquired funds. Anti-money laundering also extends to all laws and pieces of legislation that mandate financial institutions to track their customers proactively in order to stop money laundering and corruption. Anti-money laundering’s primary goal is to prevent criminals from feeding their illegal funds into the financial system,

Anti money laundering market is expected to reach USD 8.15 billion by 2028 witnessing market growth at a rate of 17.80% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on anti money laundering market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the anti money laundering market report are ACI Worldwide, Inc.; BAE Systems; NICE Ltd.; FICO; SAS Institute Inc.; Oracle; Experian Information Solutions, Inc.; LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group.; Fiserv, Inc.; FIS; DIXTIOR; TransUnion Information Group Limited.; Wolters Kluwer N.V.; Temenos Headquarters SA; Nelito Systems Ltd.; Tata Consultancy Services Limited.; WorkFusion, Inc.; Napier Technologies Limited.; QuantaVerse, LLC.; Accenture; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Anti Money Laundering Market

Anti money laundering market on the basis of component has been segmented as solutions, and services. Solutions have been further segmented into know your customer / customer due diligence, transaction screening and monitoring, case management, and regulatory reporting. Services have been further segmented into professional services, and managed services.

Based on organization size, the anti money laundering market has been segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises, and large enterprises.

On the basis of deployment mode, the anti money laundering market has been segmented into cloudand on-premises.

Anti money laundering has also been segmented on the basis of end user into banking and financials, insurance providers, gaming and gambling.

Country Level Analysis

The Anti Money Laundering market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Anti Money Laundering market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Major Highlights of Anti Money Laundering Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Anti Money Laundering market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Anti Money Laundering market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Anti Money Laundering market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

