Anti-infective Drugs Market – Size, Clinical Trial/Pipeline Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027

Infectious diseases are health disorders that are caused by invasion and multiplication of infection-causing foreign organisms in a host’s body. Growth and multiplication of harmful pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites causes major infections in the host body. Infection can be transmitted through skin contact, bodily fluids, airborne particles, or touching an infected object. Anti-infective drugs are used for the treatment of infectious diseases or conditions. Anti-infective drugs act by inhibiting the growth or by eliminating the infectious agents.

Key players in the market are focused on new product launch, which is expected to boost the anti-infective drugs market growth. For instance, in January 2018, Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. launched its intravenous and oral formulations of Baxdela (delafloxacin) in the U.S. Baxdela is intended for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) caused by designated susceptible bacteria including gram positive bacteria and gram negative bacteria.

Moreover, increasing prevalence of sepsis is expected to boost growth of the anti-infective drug market. Sepsis is a life-threatening condition caused by the body’s response to an infection. For instance, according to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) report, 2018, over 30 million people worldwide are affected with sepsis that leads to 6 million deaths, annually. Moreover, over three million newborns and 1.2 million children suffer from sepsis worldwide, annually.

The market can be segmented into:

By Drug Class Type

Anti-bacterial Drugs B – Lactams Quinolones Macrolides Tetracycline Aminoglycoside Others

Anti-fungal Drugs Azoles Echinocandins Polyenes Others

Anti-viral Drugs

By Indication Type

Pneumonia

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA)

Sepsis

Tuberculosis

Dermatophytosis

Aspergillosis

Candidiasis

Hepatitis Virus Infection

HIV Infection

Respiratory Virus Infection

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Parenteral

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Key players operating in the anti-infective drugs market include, Abbott Laboratories, Alcon Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Bayer HealthCare AG, Alkem Labs, Pacific India Pharma Limited, Pfizer, and others.

The chapters covered in the research report are as follows:

Chapter 1, 2: Targets of the Global Anti-infective Drugs Market, encompassing market introduction, product images, market summary, and development scope.

Chapter 3, Chapter 4: Global Market Competition, Sales Volume, and Market Profit by Manufacturer.

Chapters 5, 6, 7: Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Exports, Imports by Regions such as USA, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan. From 2015 to 2024, we conduct regional market research based on regional sales rate and market share.

Chapters 8, 9, 10: Global Market Analysis by Application, Cost Analysis, Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributor/Trader

Chapters 11, 12: Market Information and Research Conclusions, Appendix and Data Sources.

The market report also primarily identifies additional useful and useful information about the industry, including the Anti-infective Drugs market development trends analysis, return on investment, and feasibility analysis. Additionally, SWOT analysis is distributed in the report to analyze the growth of key global market players in the Anti-infective Drugs market industry.

In addition, the research report investigates:

Competitors and manufacturers in the global market

By product type, application and growth factor

Industry status and outlook for major applications / end users / usage areas

