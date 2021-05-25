Anti-infective Dermatology Therapeutics Market Growth to Remain Steady during the Forecast Period Anti-infective Dermatology Therapeutics Market

Global Anti-infective Dermatology Therapeutics Market: Overview

Anti-infectives is a general term used to describe any medicine that is capable of inhibiting the spread of an infectious organism or by killing the infectious organism outright. Anti-infectives are medicines that work to prevent or treat infections. These include antibacterials, antivirals, antifungals, and antiparasitic medications.

Dermatologic diseases encompass a broad category of pathologic situations. Infection remains a significant aspect of the pathology faced in patient encounters, and it is natural to expect that anti-infectives play a major element in the armamentarium utilized by dermatologists.

Key Driver of Global Anti-infective Dermatology Therapeutics Market

Dermatological disorders differ across the globe based on geographic location, climatic conditions, socioeconomic status, lifestyles, age, gender, heredity, and personal habits

High prevalence and substantial rise in incidence rate of various chronic as well as acute dermatological disorders across the globe is a key factor driving the global anti-infective dermatology therapeutics market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 900 million people were affected with skin disease in 2017.

Key Resistant of Global Anti-infective Dermatology Therapeutics Market

The lack of new, easily identifiable targets leads to major scientific and technical challenges of new anti-infective drug development, which increases the development costs

Discovery and development of anti-infectives have become scientifically more complex, expensive, and time consuming over time, as the new generation antibacterials have raised the bar and the drug screening process tends to rediscover the same lead compounds repeatedly.

Drug companies spend over US$ 100 Mn for a phase III program of each anti-infective agent such as antibacterial drug for a particular indication, which would constitute only smaller fraction of the total market. New antibacterial drugs are used sparingly and kept in reserve to avoid resistance. This makes it difficult for companies to recover their investment.

Antibacterial drugs are taken for a short period to cure patients, unlike other drugs, which are used to treat chronic illness and used for the rest of their lives. This makes antibacterial drugs less lucrative business for drug companies.

North America to Account for Major Share of Global Anti-infective Dermatology Therapeutics Market

In terms of region, the global anti-infective dermatology therapeutics market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in number of patients. Moreover, well-established health care infrastructure, presence of key players, and favorable reimbursement policies drive the market in North America.

Key Players Operating in Global Anti-infective Dermatology Therapeutics Market

Major players operating in the global anti-infective dermatology therapeutics market include:

AbbVie, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

LEO Pharma A/S

Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

