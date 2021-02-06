Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Trends, Industry Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Anti-Hypertensive Drugs market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

Hypertension is among the most commonly witnessed and prevalent chronic conditions and is characterized by heightened systolic and diastolic pressure. Antihypertensive drugs such as ACE inhibitors, ARBs, calcium channel blockers, beta-adrenergic blockers, alpha-adrenergic blockers, central sympatholytic, renin inhibitors, and vasodilators are used for the treatment and management of hypertension.

The report titled "Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027" offers a holistic view of the Anti-Hypertensive Drugs industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

Based on drug types, the global anti-hypertensive drugs market is categorized into diuretics, ACE inhibitors, ARBs, calcium channel blockers, beta-adrenergic blockers, alpha-adrenergic blockers, central sympatholytic, renin inhibitors, and vasodilators. Among these, ACE inhibitors are the most widely used drug type as it controls blood pressure by relaxing blood vessels and decreasing blood volume. These drugs inhibit the angiotensin-converting enzyme, a critical component of the renin-angiotensin system.

The Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Segmentation:

By Drug Type:

Diuretics

ACE Inhibitors

ARBs

Calcium Channel Blockers

Beta-Adrenergic Blocker

Alpha – Adrenergic Blocker

Central Sympatholyics

Renin-inhibitors

Vasodilators

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

Actelion Ltd

Astra Zeneca

Bayer AG

Boehinger Ingelheim

Daiichyi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Lupin Limited

Merck & Co.

Novartis AG

Pfizer

Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited

Sanofi

Key Questions Answered by Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

