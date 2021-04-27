Anti-Gelling Agent Market Research Study including Growth Factors, Top Players, and Competitive Analysis by regions from 2018 to 2028

Gelling is primarily the state when the viscosity of the coat rises and looks like a gel. This condition mainly occurred in the paints that are stored for long period, owing to the resin that is utilized. Resins contain high acid concentration that cause gelling in the can and hence in order to prevent this problems, anti-gelling agent are utilized by the formulators.

Anti-gelling agents are primarily composed of ketoxime and various salts of acidic phosphoric acid esters. These agents are used in coating systems and oxidized air drying. Utilization of anti-gelling agents possess various advantages which include that prevention of thickening caused by acidic binders and also prevents gelling and viscosity increase, etc.

Request Sample Report Now- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3140

Global Anti-Gelling Agent Market: Segmentation

The global Anti-Gelling agent market can be segmented on the basis of form, application, and end-use industry

Based on the form, the global anti-gelling agent market can be segmented into,

Liquid

Powder

Based on the application, the global anti-gelling agent market can be segmented into,

Paint & Coatings

Architectural

Automotive

Aerospace

Marine

Others

Pharmaceuticals

Fuels & Lubricants

Others

Based on the end-use industry, the global anti-gelling agent market can be segmented into,

Construction

Healthcare

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Others

Request Full Report With TOC- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=3140

Global Anti-Gelling Agent Market: Dynamics

Globally, the anti-gelling agent market is expected to be driven by the growth in consumption of paints & coatings across the globe, because anti-gelling agent are utilized by the formulators in the paints across the globe. Moreover, anti-gelling agents are utilized as a multi-functional diesel additive so that it can work in cold weather and harsh environments. Growing construction industry supported by positive macro-economic conditions such population growth, per-capita income an expenditure growth are anticipated to boost the consumption of paints and coatings, etc. which in turn will escalate the growth of the global anti-gelling agent market over the forecast years

Prominent manufacturers involved in the global anti-gelling agent are found to be engaged in the launch of new products and product feature enhancement activities across the various geographies.

Global Anti-Gelling Agent Market: Regional Outlook

Considering regions, the global anti-gelling agent market is anticipated to be dominate by Asia-Pacific region. Asia-Pacific is expected to be spearheaded by China in the global anti-gelling agent market owing to rising consumption of paints and coatings supported by growing construction industry across the globe. Asia-Pacific is expected to be followed by North America in the global anti-gelling agent market over the forecast years. North America is expected to grow at moderate rate over the near future in terms of consumption of anti-gelling agent due to comparatively moderate growth in the paints & coatings industry across U.S. North America anti-gelling agent market is expected to be followed by European region. Europe anti-gelling agent market is expected to be followed by Latin America region over the forecast years. Middle East and Africa accounts for small share in the market, however consumption of anti-gelling agent is expected to grow at above average rate over the forecast years.

Global Anti-Gelling Agent Market: Market Participants

Some of the key players involved in the global Anti Gelling Agent market include BASF SE, PT. Indoreksa Lokamandiri, Hi Tech Corporation, K-TECH (INDIA) PVT. LTD., IMCD N.V., AFCONA Chemicals Sdn Bhd., ALTANA Group, DELTA Specialties, Pflaumer Brothers, Inc., ALLNEX NETHERLANDS B.V., OMG Borchers GmbH, Protex, Worlee and others

The global anti-gelling agent market is expected to be consolidated in nature due to the presence of small number of global as well as regional players across the globe. Key players involved in the global anti-gelling agents market are focusing on research & development activities in order to enhance their product offerings as well as market presence across the globe

Grow Your Business From Expert Advice- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3140

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Anti-Gelling Agent market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Anti-Gelling Agent market segments such as geographies, form, application and end-use industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Anti-Gelling Agent Market Segments

Anti-Gelling Agent Market Dynamics

Anti-Gelling Agent Market Size

Anti-Gelling Agent Consumption Analysis

Anti-Gelling Agent Production Analysis

Anti-Gelling Agent Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Anti-Gelling Agent Competition & Companies involved

Anti-Gelling Agent Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com