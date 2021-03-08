Anti-Drone Market Research 2020 Report | Growth Forecast 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Anti-Drone Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Anti-Drone industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Anti-Drone Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global anti-drone market is to register a healthy CAGR of 29.56% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing occurrences of security vulnerabilities by unidentified drones and increasing government expenses on the development of aerospace and defense infrastructure.

Anti-Drone is a radar surveillance system that enables the detection, identification and monitoring of drones. It is a scalable system that offers peak security for fields and equipment of varying dimensions, shapes and features. It includes distinct types of machinery, based on the implementation, plus client needs and requirements, such as personal homes, prisons, business premises, public buildings, manufacturing installations, airports, boundary safety, critical infrastructure, army installations, etc.

Market Drivers:

Increasing occurrences of security vulnerabilities by unidentified drones is driving the growth of the market

Increased terrorism and illicit activity across the world is propelling the growth of the market

High requirement for anti-drone technologies for defence systems is boosting the growth of the market

Increasing government expenses on the development of aerospace and defence infrastructure in the developing economies is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High expenses for creating anti-drone devices are hampering the growth of the market.

Public security concerns is hindering the growth of the market

Extended and strict public authorizations for the anti-drone system is restricting the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Anti-Drone Market

By Application

Detection

Detection and Disruption

By Technology

Laser System

Kinetic System

Electronic System

By Vertical

Military & Defence

Commercial Public Venues Critical Infrastructure Households Homeland Security



Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In August 2019, Israeli defense tech companies created technologies that can grab hold of opponent drones to thwart assaults and collect data about them, providing carriers with full command of drones, enabling them to fly securely for assessment. The created model can identify aggressive drones in the scope of up to 3.5 kilometers (2.17 miles) and concurrently regulate around 200 drones.

In June 2019, DroneShield Ltd. and Collins Aerospace Systems entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to work together on possibilities both worldwide and with the Australian Army. This cooperation benefits clients who are not legally capable of deploying drone counter-measures, as well as allowing them to address the source of drone-related problems.

Competitive Analysis

Global anti-drone market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of anti-drone market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global anti-drone market are Avnon group, DRONESHIELD, Citadel Defense, TeleRadio Engineering Pte Ltd., Dedrone, OPENWORKS, Guard From Above BV, ApolloShield, Convexum, D-Fend Solutions A.D. Ltd., SRC, Inc., DeTect, Inc., MyDefence Communication, UAV Coach, QinetiQ, CerbAir, Counter Drone Solutions, Advanced Protection Systems., Department 13 and SENSOFUSION amongst others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Anti-Drone report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Anti-Drone market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Anti-Drone market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Anti-Drone market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Anti-Drone market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Anti-Drone market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

