Anti-counterfeiting Packaging Market 2016 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast To 2024

Anti-counterfeiting Packaging Market: Overview

Counterfeits are unauthorized reproductions of a trademarked brand which are identical to genuine products. Counterfeit goods include clothing, jewelry, medications, cigarettes, electronic equipment and parts among others. Secure packaging is necessary to avoid counterfeit products. Anti-counterfeiting packaging is defined as the process of assigning secure packaging to the product in order to minimize infringement and counterfeiting. The market for counterfeit goods is growing worldwide and companies have to work harder than ever to combat this threat. Counterfeiting is a major problem in many market sectors, with the pharmaceutical industry most at risk due to illegal and dangerous substance used in counterfeit drugs. Today food and pharmaceutical companies are adopting anti-counterfeiting packaging measures to prevent imitation and confirm safety of the goods. In addition, counterfeiting leads to reduced profitability and loss in brand value for the affected company.

Major Key Players of the Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market are:

Zebra Technologies Corporation (the U.S.), Impinj Inc. (the U.S.), Avery Dennison Corporation(the U.S.), Alien Technology Corporation (the U.S.), Authentix (U.K.), Essentra PLC (U.K.), Sicpa(Switzerland), Advanced Track & Trace (France), Alp Vision (Switzerland), ATL Security Label Systems (the U.S.), Atlantic Zeiser (Germany) and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (the U.S.) among others.

Get sample copy of “Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market” at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3262

Anti-counterfeiting Packaging Market: Segmentation

Anti-counterfeiting technologies followed by companies can be classified as follows: overt, covert, forensic or sterilization. Overt anti-counterfeiting features enable the end users to verify the authenticity of a product. These features are prominently visible and expensive to reproduce. Holograms, optically variable device, color-shifting security inks and films, security graphics, sequential product numbering and on product marking are some of the overt features used by packaging companies.

Covert anti-counterfeiting packaging features enable brand owners to identify counterfeited products. Covert features cannot be detected easily or copied without specialist knowledge. Covert anti-counterfeiting packaging features include Invisible printing, embedded image, digital watermarks, hidden marks and printing, anti-scan design, laser coding, substrates and distinctive odors. Forensic markers are superior technology solutions which require dedicated test kits or laboratory testing to scientifically prove authenticity. These include chemical taggants, DNA taggants, biological taggants, isotope ratios and micro taggants among others.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The EIRS quadrant framework in the report sums up our wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their businesses and stay as leaders.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=3262

In the end, Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact:

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com