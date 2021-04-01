Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global anti-counterfeit packaging market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026.

Anti-counterfeit packaging is a packaging type that helps in preventing infringement and replication of products. There are two types of anti-counterfeit packaging: overt and covert. Overt packaging incorporates holograms, color-changing security inks and films, graphics, sequential product labeling, and on-product markings. On the other hand, covert packaging consists of invisible printing, embedded images, digital and hidden watermarks, and anti-scan designs. Anti-counterfeit packaging determines the authenticity and safety of the trademarked products by inhibiting their imitation and unauthorized replicas. As a result, this packaging solution finds wide applications across diverse industries, including food and beverage, automotive, personal care, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, etc.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anti-counterfeit-packaging-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The expanding e-commerce industry, along with the growing brand consciousness and consumer traction towards premium products, is currently driving the market for anti-counterfeit packaging. Furthermore, anti-counterfeit packaging ensures the quality, sustains goodwill, and maintains brand loyalty of premium goods. They are also used to curb the penetration of fake medicines and skincare products in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries. Additionally, the innovation of micro tags and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)-based track solutions to enable identification, authentication, brand protection, and quality assurance of products is also propelling the market growth. Moreover, the implementation of stringent government policies to mitigate the production and distribution of duplicate products will continue to catalyze the market for anti-counterfeit packaging.

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

3M Company

Alpvision SA

Applied DNA Sciences Inc.

Authentix Inc. (Blue Water Energy LLP)

Avery Dennison Corporation

CCL Industries Inc.

DuPont

Savi Technology Inc. (Lockheed Martin)

SICPA Holding SA

SML Group

Zebra Technologies

The report has segmented the market on the basis of technology, feature type, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Technology:

Barcodes

RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification)

Holograms

Taggants

Others

Breakup by Feature Type:

Overt Features

Covert Features

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anti-counterfeit-packaging-market

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports By IMARC Group:

Greenhouse Horticulture Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/greenhouse-horticulture-market

Faucet Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/faucet-market

Intelligent Electronic Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/intelligent-electronic-devices-market

Europe Natural Sweetener Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-natural-sweetener-market

GCC Commercial Printing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-commercial-printing-market

India Water Purifier Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-water-purifier-market

United States Agricultural Robots Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-agricultural-robots-market

United States Feed Additives Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-feed-additives-market

United States Hydrogen Peroxide Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-hydrogen-peroxide-market

Blood Bags Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/blood-bags-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group