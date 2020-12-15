Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth, Challenges, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global anti-counterfeit packaging market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2014-2019. Anti-counterfeit packaging is a packaging type that helps in preventing infringement and replication of products. There are two types of anti-counterfeit packaging: overt and covert. Overt packaging incorporates holograms, color-changing security inks and films, graphics, sequential product labeling, and on-product markings. On the other hand, covert packaging consists of invisible printing, embedded images, digital and hidden watermarks, and anti-scan designs. Anti-counterfeit packaging determines the authenticity and safety of the trademarked products by inhibiting their imitation and unauthorized replicas. As a result, this packaging solution finds wide applications across diverse industries, including food and beverage, automotive, personal care, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, etc.

The expanding e-commerce industry, along with the growing brand consciousness and consumer traction towards premium products, is currently driving the market for anti-counterfeit packaging. Furthermore, anti-counterfeit packaging ensures the quality, sustains goodwill, and maintains brand loyalty of premium goods. They are also used to curb the penetration of fake medicines and skincare products in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries. Additionally, the innovation of micro tags and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)-based track solutions to enable identification, authentication, brand protection, and quality assurance of products is also propelling the market growth. Moreover, the implementation of stringent government policies to mitigate the production and distribution of duplicate products will continue to catalyze the market for anti-counterfeit packaging. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global anti-counterfeit packaging market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global anti-counterfeit packaging market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, technology, feature type and end use industry.

Breakup by Technology:

Barcodes

RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification)

Holograms

Taggants

Others

Breakup by Feature Type:

Overt Features

Covert Features

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

3M Company

Alpvision SA

Applied DNA Sciences Inc.

Authentix Inc. (Blue Water Energy LLP)

Avery Dennison Corporation

CCL Industries Inc.

DuPont

Savi Technology Inc. (Lockheed Martin)

SICPA Holding SA

SML Group

Zebra Technologies

