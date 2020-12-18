Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: Overview

Secure packaging is important to avoid the counterfeiting of products. The anti-counterfeit packaging has wide escalation due to the spurt in the manufacturing activities. The anti-counterfeit packaging solutions like 2D barcodes, holograms, forensic techniques, overt features, covert makers, and radio frequency identification are protecting the customers from fake products. The anti-counterfeit sector has many products to combat fake ones. It helps to build consumer trust in the products. The added benefit of this packaging is that you do not need any approval from any authoritative bodies.

Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: Growth Factors

The global anti-counterfeit packaging market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of these packaging largely by pharmaceutical companies. Moreover, the growing consumer awareness over the negative impact of spurious goods is driving the market growth. The major factor driving the global anti-counterfeit packaging market is increasing consumer’s health risks.

The increasing concern about the dilution of brand identification through several leading manufacturers around the world is boosting the global anti-counterfeit packaging market. Furthermore, the growing technological innovation for highly secure packaging to be utilized in application industries is fueling the market growth significantly.

The need for these products is anticipated to be driven by the levying of strict government regulations to remove spurious products. The growing efforts of market key players across the world to impede the losses bear by counterfeit products are anticipated to drive the market growth.

The market is expected to witness a high growth rate due to the growing demand for packaging techniques to combat the counterfeit products in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMGC) sector. The growing research and development activities in the global anti-counterfeit packaging market by the key market players contribute to the significant growth of the market globally.

Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: Segmentation

The global anti-counterfeit packaging market can be segmented into technology, end-users, usage features, and region.

By technology, the market can be segmented into mass encoding, tamper-evident technology, forensic markers, holograms, RFID, and others. The mass encoding segment holds hegemony over others owing to its product tracing solutions with the help of several nodes in supply chain management and logistics. The RFID is a growing segment owing to the growing affinity of manufacturers.

By end-users, the market can be segmented into luxury goods, electrical & electronics, cosmetics & personal care, automotive, apparel & footwear, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and others. The pharmaceutical segment holds the largest market share in the global anti-counterfeit packaging market owing to the increasing awareness regarding anti-counterfeit packaging and human health. The strict government regulations regarding counterfeit activities further boost the segment.

By usage features, the market can be segmented into track & trace, covert, overt, and tamper evidence. The covert anti-counterfeiting segment dominates the market owing to the growing demand for the low cost of secure packaging in the food and clothing & apparel industry. Moreover, the surging adoption of covert techniques due to the growing economies is expected to boost the growth of the segment.

Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: Regional analysis

Asia Pacific holds the largest market share in the global anti-counterfeit packaging market due to the growing development of the application sector. The need for pharmaceutical companies in the countries like China is expected to witness huge growth due to the growing adoption of product security technology by the manufacturers.

The government initiatives in regions like Europe and North America boost the growth of the regional market to counterfeit fake products.

Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: Competitive Players

Some of the significant players in the global anti-counterfeit packaging market are Advanced Track & Trace, IMPINJ, Inc., TruTag Technologies, Inc., Tracelink Inc., Impact Corporation, Systech International, 3D AG, AlpVision S.A., SML Group, Intelligent Label Solutions, Applied DNA Science, SICPA Holdings, Avery Dennison Corporation, SATO Holdings, Zebra Technologies Corporation, 3M Company, DuPont., and CCL Industries.

Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



