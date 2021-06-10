Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market 2021-2026: Trends, Size, Growth, Industry Demand, Leading Companies and Future Scope Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Analysis By Top Key Players - 3M Company, Alpvision SA, Applied DNA Sciences Inc., Authentix Inc. (Blue Water Energy LLP), Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc.

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share “Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global anti-counterfeit packaging market is expected o grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026.

Anti-counterfeit packaging refers to secure packaging solutions that can range from holograms and forensic techniques to radio frequency identification (RFID) tags. Some of the commonly used anti-counterfeit packaging solutions include overt and covert packaging. These solutions limit the unauthorized replication of a trademarked item and assure that consumers receive authentic products, thereby reducing the overall revenue loss. Anti-counterfeit packaging is extensively utilized across the cosmetic, personal care, healthcare, and pharmaceutical industries.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Trends:

An expansion in the e-commerce industry and the increasing preference for premium products have led manufacturers across the globe to adopt anti-counterfeit packaging to retain consumers. Additionally, a significant rise in the production of counterfeit products in the pharmaceutical and the healthcare industry is further supporting the market growth. Moreover, rapid technological advancements, such as the development of micro tags for authentication and effective quality check of the products, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anti-counterfeit-packaging-market/requestsample

Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

3M Company, Alpvision SA, Applied DNA Sciences Inc., Authentix Inc. (Blue Water Energy LLP), Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., DuPont, Savi Technology Inc. (Lockheed Martin), SICPA Holding SA, SML Group and Zebra Technologies.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, technology, feature type and end use industry.

Breakup by Technology:

Barcodes

RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification)

Holograms

Taggants

Others

Breakup by Feature Type:

Overt Features

Covert Features

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anti-counterfeit-packaging-market

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report by IMARC Group:



Egg Packaging Market Market Report 2021-2026: https://www.imarcgroup.com/egg-packaging-market

Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Report 2021-2026: https://www.imarcgroup.com/flexible-intermediate-bulk-container-market

Home Care Packaging Market Report 2021-2026: https://www.imarcgroup.com/home-care-packaging-market

Aseptic Packaging Market Report 2021-2026: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aseptic-packaging-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800