Anti-Counterfeit Clothing and Accessories Packaging Market: Future Growth And Forecast With Significant Players 2016 – 2023

he misconduct of counterfeiting practices is mostly encountered with premium quality products owing to their low risk and large revenue benefits. The counterfeiting actions of accessories and clothing are hastily transforming from physical marketplace to e commerce portals. Moreover, potential counterfeiting acts would increase further with growing sales of fashion goods through e-commerce. Currently, the counterfeiting rates of clothing and accessories are hindering the financial growth of luxury goods and fashion industry. In order to overcome the increasing forgery practices, different authentication technologies are implemented for low cost products. There have been an increase in acceptance of track and trace technologies by premium fashion wear manufacturers worldwide. Anti-counterfeit labeling is expected to become an essential part of accessories packaging procedure, thereby mounting brand protection.

The key driving factors for anti-counterfeit clothing and accessories packaging market are increasing acceptance of track and trace technologies and rising trend of multilayered protection of products among others. There are other geographical drivers which are also responsible for the growth of the market. In addition, demand from emerging markets across India and China are expected to create opportunities for anti-counterfeit clothing and accessories packaging market in the future. However, additional cost of anti-counterfeit technologies and huge cost of real time tracking are some of the major factors which are hindering the growth of global anti-counterfeit clothing and accessories packaging market.

Global anti-counterfeit clothing and accessories packaging market can be broadly classified on the basis of technology and geography. By technology, the market for anti-counterfeit clothing and accessories packaging is segmented into authentication packaging technology and track and trace packaging technology. Authentication packaging technology is further subdivided into ink and dyes, hologram and watermark among others. Hologram technology is anticipated to witness potential growth in the future. Moreover, track and trace packaging technology is classified into barcode technology and RFID technology. Barcode technology is expected to grow at a significant rate in the future due to its low cost compared to other track and trace technologies.

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.

