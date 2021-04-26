Anti-Corrosion Coating Market 2021 Covering Major Driving Factors and Competitive Outlook till 2027 | Ashland, BASF SE, Hempel A/S

What is Anti-Corrosion Coating?

Anti-corrosion coatings protect metal components against degradation due to moisture, salt spray, oxidation or exposure to a variety of environmental or industrial chemicals. Such coatings allow for added protection of metal surfaces and simultaneously inhibit the contact between chemical compounds or corrosive materials with the surface. Anti-corrosion coating finds a major applications in marine, chemical, machinery, and heavy industries. In commercial ships and vessels anti-corrosion coatings provide protection from deterioration caused by extremely harsh conditions including high temperature, high content of salt in water, varying pressure and moisture leading to organic development.

Market Scope:

Market Segmentation:

The global anti-corrosion coating market is broadly segmented by type, technology, end-user industry.

The types of anti-corrosion coating used are epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, alkyd, zinc, chlorinated rubber, and others.

On the basis of technology, the anti-corrosion coating market is categorized into solvent-borne, waterborne, powder coating and others.

Depending upon the end-use industry the market is segmented into marine, oil and gas, industrial, infrastructure, power generation, automotive and transportation and others.

Notable Players Profiled in the Anti-Corrosion Coating Market:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Ashland

Axalta Coating Systems LLC

BASF SE

Clariant International Ltd.

Diamond Vogel Paints

Hempel A/S

Solvay S.A.

Sono-Tek Corporation

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Regional Overview:

The report provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Anti-Corrosion Coating market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The Table of Content for Anti-Corrosion Coating Market research study includes:

