Anti-caking agents Market May Set New Growth Story
Global Anti-caking agents Market is valued approximately at USD 573.57 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.40% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Processed or grainy products are anti-caking agents, used as additives to avoid sources of lumps. Anti-caking agents are mixed in powdered goods to ease consumption, packaging, and transportation. It is soluble in water, alcohol, and other organic solvents. It functions either by absorbing excess moisture or by creating a water-repellent coating on the particles. The market is expected to grow with significant pace over the forecast years with the rising food & beverages industry across the globe. As per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the food processing industry in India was USD 258 Million in 2015 which rose to USD 400 Million in 2019. Similarly, as per statistics by Canadian government, in terms of production volume, the food and beverage processing sector is Canada’s second largest manufacturing industry with sales of goods produced worth USD 117.8 Million in 2019; it accounts for 17 percent of overall manufacturing sales and 2 percent of national Gross Domestic Product sales (GDP). Additionally, growing demand for packaged food is boosting the demand for anti-caking agents market across the globe. However, factors such as potential health hazards and government regulations might be challenging for the growth of this market.
The regional analysis of the global Anti-caking agents Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in the global anti-caking agents due to the increasing demand for food & packaged foods & lifestyle changes. Whereas Asia Pacific is growing with the highest CAGR in the market due to the growing population & urbanization of the middle class are increasing the consumer base of quality packaged foods.
Major market player included in this report are:
Merck KGaA
Agropur US
BASF SE
Kao Corporation
PQ Corporation
IMAC Inc.
Huber Engineered Materials
Roquette Freres
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Calcium Compounds
Sodium compounds
Magnesium compounds
Others
By Application:
Food & beverage
Cosmetic & personal care
Feed
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027.
