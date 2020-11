Anti-Aging Services Market Report Highlights the Competitive Scenario || Lumenis, Elizabeth Arden, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., pmdbeauty.com & Age Sciences

For reaching towards the success at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality global Anti-Aging Services Market research report is a definitive solution. The data and information about industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, and journals & then validated by the market experts. Moreover, Anti-Aging Services Market report gives idea to clients about the market drivers and restraints with the help of SWOT analysis and also provides all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019 and forecast period of 2020-2027.

Global anti-aging services market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 37.45 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing consumer income and improving lifestyle of the people are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global anti-aging services market are L’Oréal, ALLERGAN, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Estée Lauder Inc., Beiersdorf, Shiseido Co,Ltd., Solta Medical, Lumenis, Elizabeth Arden, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., pmdbeauty.com & Age Sciences Inc., Coty Inc., Alma Lasers.

Market Definition: Global Anti-Aging Services Market

Anti-aging products are those products and services which are used to stop or slow down the aging process. Today a person uses many services and technologies so that they can keep their skin healthy and look young. These product and services usually decreases wrinkles, make skin hydrated and brightens the skin. Microdermabrasion, liposuction, sclerotherapy, botox, dermal filler etc. are some of the common type of the anti- aging services. Increasing self-consciousness among population is fueling the growth of this market.

Segmentation: Global Anti-Aging Services Market

Anti-Aging Services Market : By Type

Microdermabrasion

Breast Augmentation

Liposuction

Chemical Peel

Sclerotherapy

Intense Pulsed Light

Botox

Dermal Fillers

Others

Anti-Aging Services Market : By Demographics Outlook

Baby Boomers

Generation X

Generation Y

Anti-Aging Services Market : By Product

Anti-Wrinkle Product

Anti-Stretch Mark Product

Hair Color

UV Absorber

Natural Products

Anti-Aging Services Market : By Device

Radio- Frequency Devices

Laser Therapy

Anti- Cellulite Treatment Device

Microdermabrasion Device

Anti-Aging Services Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Anti-Aging Services Market Drivers

Rising demand for anti- aging solutions will drive the market growth

Technological advancement and development in beauty industry will also act as a driver for this market

Increasing beauty awareness among population will propel the growth of this market

Rising disposable income will also act as driver for this market

Increasing aging population will drive the market growth

Anti-Aging Services Market Restraints

Strict government regulation related to environment will also restraint the growth of this market

Availability of substitute in the market will hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Dandelion Sun announced the launch of their new 4 in 1 face moisturizer: be free which is specially designed to reduce wrinkles, will hydrate and brighten uneven skin tones. This new product will contain Vitamin C&E, avocado leaf and Japanese green leaf extracts. They don’t contain any sulfates, phthalates and parabens.

In May 2018, Dr. BK Modi announced the launch of their Smart Metabolic Anti- Aging Center which is India’s first anti- aging centre. This is specially designed one- stop solutions to all lifestyle diseases like diabetes and fat loss and will give result in 2 weeks. The treatment will be provided through state- of- the- art treatments like plant based nutraceuticals, non- invasive and recreate medicine techniques.

Competitive Analysis:

Global anti-aging services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of anti-aging services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

