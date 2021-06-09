Anti Aging Products Market | May Turn as Winner after Covid-19 Pandemic | Key Players – Avon Products, Missha, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Oriflame, Coty, Chanel, Oriflame Cosmetics AG, Skin Food

Anti Aging Products Market Outlook – 2028

Human body undergoes biochemical changes as the age increases and such changes lead to gradual degeneration of the human body. Such physical effects are quite evident on the skin and hair of an individual. To deal with the same issues, there are number of Anti-aging products available in the market. These products face a lot of demand from its end users, as the customers wish to protect their skin and look young. This in turn boosts the growth of the anti-aging products market.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The closure of factories due to COVID-19 led to decline in the production of anti-aging products in these industries. This not only affected the scale of production but also the growth of these industries.

The online platforms, shops, and retails stores were shut due to lockdown observed worldwide. This which affected the trade of these products. This in turn hampered the sales of anti-aging products in various countries.

The sales of these products is expected to experience a gradual increase once the countries start lifting up the lockdown and start trade.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Growth in aging population, increase in the awareness regarding body care and anti aging products, introduction of new technology to drive the market, and rise in per capita disposable income are some of the major factors that contribute toward the growth of the market. On the other hand, the management of logistics related to cosmetics requires a lot of expertise in several areas like properly handling large proportion of products, storing at the right temperature, navigating the licenses, and delivering products at a competitive cost. Hence, these factors limit the growth of the anti-aging products market.

The global anti-aging products market trends are as follows:

Popularity of Organic Anti-aging products in the market

As there is rise in the awareness among the people regarding beauty products, they prefer organic products instead of the chemical-based ones. Therefore, major players of the market are developing several new range of products with varied flavors and essence owing to technological advancements and market demand. This fuels the growth of the market.

For example, in 2019, India’s one of the prime organic personal care brand, Organic Harvest, launched range of certified organic serum-based masks in different variants, which included anti-acne masks and anti-wrinkle masks. This helped the company increase its consumer base.

Demand of Anti-aging Hair Care products

One of the major problems faced by the aging population is hair fall and hair damage. Thus, this part of anti-aging products possess special demand. The products specially included in this category are oil, shampoo, serums, hair colors, and hair conditioners. Several companies are actually working in the same direction to make high profits.

For example, Styledry launched a new collection of products to deliver better solutions to keep hair strong and clean. The collection included dry shampoo, blotting paper, compact powder, and shower cap. The main aim of this launched collection was to meet the requirements of the people for effective hair related solutions.

