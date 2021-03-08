Anti-Aging Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, and Growth Forecast by 2025

As the scale of anti-aging cosmetic procedures intensifies and the geriatric population grows, the global anti-aging industry is increasing at a substantial pace. Different products added to the anti-aging market size, such as hair dye, anti-stretch lines, anti-wrinkle, and ultraviolet absorbers. Owing to the growing number of botox and dermal filter processes and the alertness of botox care to enhance skin attractiveness, the industry has experienced strong demand for anti-wrinkle in the coming years.

By product, anti-wrinkle segment accounted the largest share in the market due to increasing number of botox and dermal filter procedures, and alertness of botox treatment to improve skin appearance.

By device, the market is subdivided into laser, microdermabrasion, radiofrequency, anti-cellulite, and others. The anti-cellulite accounts for largest share in the anti-aging market.

By treatment, the market is subdivided into liposuction, anti-adult acne therapy, hair restoration treatment, breast augmentation, chemical peel, anti-pigmentation, and others. The hair restoration treatment accounted the largest share in the anti-aging market.

By demographic, the generation X segment accounted the largest share in the anti-aging market, as this generation is more conscious about the aesthetic appearance.

The key growth factors for the anti-aging industry are rising disposable income, intensifying the number of anti-aging cosmetic treatments, expanding the geriatric population, increased exposure to ageing symptoms, and the increased need for skin care products. Escalating number of campaigns, seminars, and conferences are also facilitating the growth of the market.

The growth of the anti-aging market is also facilitated by technological advancement in anti-aging products, increasing consumer inclination towards easy use of at-home anti-aging devices, increasing awareness of minimal and non-invasive treatment, increasing medical tourism, and increasing use of e-commerce platform.

Recent News:

In March 2020, Stellar M22, the next version of the multi-application skincare platform, has been launched by Lumenis Ltd.

In January 2020, NEW Total Colour, a high-performance, vegan, and clean permanent hair colour that provides almost full coverage of grey hair, was introduced by Revlon Inc.

Competitive Insights:

The key players in Anti-Aging market are The Procter & Gamble Company, Coty Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., L’Oréal S.A, Allergan plc, Hologic Inc, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Hologic Inc., and Home Skinovations Ltd.

