Anti-Aging Market 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Report

Photo of Smith Ivo Smith IvoAugust 17, 2021
1

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Anti-Aging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global anti-aging market reached a value of US$ 58.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to reach a value of US$ 88.30 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.10% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/anti-aging-market/requestsample

Aging is brought about by a cycle of various biochemical processes in the body that affect it, both internally and externally. Anti-aging products are designed to reduce or diminish the effects of aging and include powdered supplements, skin creams, and facial masks.

Global Anti-Aging Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global anti-aging market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

  • Allergan
  • L’Oréal
  • Beiersdorf
  • Estee Lauder
  • Procter & Gamble
  • Shiseido
  • Unilever

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global anti-aging market on the basis of demography, industry, product types, devices and technology and country.

Breakup by Demography:

  • Age Group
  • Gender
  • Income

Breakup by Industry:

  • Skin Care Industry
  • Hair Care Industry
  • Dental Care Industry

Breakup by Product Types:

  • Anti-Wrinkle Products
  • Anti-Pigmentation Products
  • Sunscreen Products
  • Hair Care Products

Breakup by Devices and Technology:

  • Microdermabrasion Devices
  • Aesthetic Energy Devices
  • Competitive Landscape

Breakup by Country:

  • France
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • United Kingdom
  • Russia
  • Spain
  • United States
  • Brazil
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • China
  • Thailand
  • India

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anti-aging-market

Key highlights of the report:

  • Market Performance (2015-2020)
  • Market Outlook (2021-2026)
  • Industry Trends
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Structure of the Global Market
  • Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

North America Ceiling Fan Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-ceiling-fan-market

North America Conveyor Belt Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-conveyor-belt-market

India Footwear Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-footwear-market

Asia Pacific Footwear Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-footwear-market

Saudi Arabia Perfume Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-perfume-market

Saudi Arabia Weight Loss Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-weight-loss-market

UAE Weight Loss Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/uae-weight-loss-market

Jewellery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/jewellery-market

North America Athleisure Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-athleisure-market

Textile Recycling Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/textile-recycling-market

Bluetooth Speaker Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bluetooth-speaker-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

 

Photo of Smith Ivo Smith IvoAugust 17, 2021
1
Photo of Smith Ivo

Smith Ivo

Five years in chemical & material has made Ivo Smith more or less an expert in everything related to medicines, drugs, chemicals and related sectors – at least from the PR front. Through his insider access to the sector, he has gained valuable insight into the entire manufacturing process of chemical and material.

Related Articles

Photo of Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Trends | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2025

Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Trends | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2025

April 29, 2021

Car Sharing Market Size, Share, Growth, Future Trends, Scope, Opportunities and Competitive Outlook by 2025

April 6, 2021
Photo of Sugar Substitutes Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

Sugar Substitutes Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

April 23, 2021
Photo of Mattress Market: Revenue Analysis Forecast 2020-2025

Mattress Market: Revenue Analysis Forecast 2020-2025

December 18, 2020
Back to top button