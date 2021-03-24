Anti-Aging Devices Market Research Report Analysis 2020 – 2027 by Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis and Outlook

The global anti-aging devices market is projected to be worth USD 14.22 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The anti-aging devices market is observing high demand attributed to the rising incidence of skin cancer among women. Skin cancer is a commonly occurring cancer type among the US people, which primarily occurs due to sun exposure and may also be due to tanning booths and sunlamps. Individuals with skin tones that easily get freckles are at greatest risk. Aesthetic dermatology might be beneficial in treating skin cancer and postpone skin aging. In the US, over 9,500 individuals undergo skin cancer diagnosis, and over two individuals die every hour due to the diseases.

Industry Development:

Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Anti-Aging Devices market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistic. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry’s growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Anti-Aging Devices market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Anti-Aging Devices market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Anti-Aging Devices market.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market:

Cynosure Inc., Home Skinovations Limited, Allergan PLC, Cutera Inc., Alma Lasers Limited, Lumenis Limited, Neutrogena, Koninklijke Philips NV, Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, and Sciton Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global anti-aging devices market on the basis of device type, product type, application, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Stand-Alone Devices Direct-To-Consumer Devices



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Radiofrequency Devices Laser Devices Combination Technologies Pulsed Light Devices Exfoliation Devices Ultrasound Devices Light Therapy Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Skin Rejuvenation Hair Removal Skin Tightening Body Contouring Cellulite Reduction



The various regions analysed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

