Anti-Ageing Ingredients Market with Analysis,-Industry Analysis, Share Size, Statistics, Demand, Revenue, Top Companies and Forecast 2021 to 2028

The major players covered in the anti-ageing ingredients report are DOW, Evonik Industries AG, Lonza, Ashland, Contipro a.s., Croda International Plc, BASF SE, Wacker Chemie AG, Clariant, BioThrive Sciences, NUTRA HEALTHCARE, Auric, Sollice Biotech, Symrise, SpecialChem, Zymo Cosmetics, Eastman Chemical Company, Vantage Specialty Chemicals, DSM and ADEKA CORPORATION among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Anti-ageing ingredients market is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 4.40% in the forecast period 2021 to 2028. The growing consumer awareness regarding health and personal care is the factor for the anti-ageing ingredients market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Anti-ageing ingredients work as agents to slow down the aging process by running against sun exposure, as well as hydration and heredity factors. Anti-aging products are classified as rich sources of flavanols, carotenoid, nitrates, antioxidants, isoflavones, leucine, vitamin C, and vitamin E, which lessen the aging process.

The major growing factor towards anti-ageing ingredients market is the significant growth in the disposable income and rising living standards of people. The prime factor driving the demand for anti-ageing ingredients is the growing awareness regarding dietary supplements. The beauty and anti-aging drinks are usually targeted toward women with active lifestyles who are looking for suitable and healthy alternatives to snacking, which is highly influencing the growth of the anti-ageing ingredients market. Furthermore, the rising health awareness among the people, high growth in urbanization coupled with increased disposable incomes along with changing lifestyle are also heightening the overall demand for anti-ageing ingredients market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The increasing R&D spend and high product innovation of active ingredients as well as the high prevalence of age-related skin issues amongst the individuals are also accelerating the growth of the anti-ageing ingredients market in the above mentioned forecast period. Furthermore, the expanding geriatric population base and the rapid increase in premature aging serves as a foremost driver for increasing the demand for anti-ageing ingredients market at a global level. The increasing demand for natural and herbal products is also helping to boost the demand of the anti-aging Ingredients market in the forecasted period.

However, the rapidly growing concern related to the side effects is projected to act as a restraint towards the growth of anti-ageing ingredients market, whereas the strict regulations imposed by the regulatory bodies and governments in various countries have the potential to challenge the growth of the anti-ageing ingredients market in the above mentioned forecast period. Furthermore, the market is expected to showcase significant growth rate owing to the growing demand for cosmetic products across the world.

Moreover, the increasing product innovations in the personal care industry to address ageing-related issues and rising focus towards male specific cosmetics will further generate new opportunities for the anti-ageing ingredients market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

By Type (Chemical Peels, Sunscreen Ingredients, Peptides, Hyaluronic Acid, Anti-Oxidants, Retinol, Niacinamide, Others),

Form (Liquid, Powder),

Application (Cosmetics, Food and Beverages, Others)

The countries covered in the Anti-ageing ingredients market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific(APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

Europe leads the anti-ageing ingredients market due to the growing disposable income of the people in this particular region. North America region are expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 owing to the strong presence of key companies into the region and high technological advancement in the region.

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Hair Tie market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Anti-Ageing Ingredients market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Anti-Ageing Ingredients market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

