Anti-Ageing Drugs Market Size, 2021 Industry Growth, Regional Analysis & Outlook 2027
2021-2027 Anti-Ageing Drugs Market to Reach USD 64 Billion to 2027
The market report provides a detailed analysis of the emerging trends, opportunities, and as well as the challenges in the market. This extensive report sheds light on the latest developments, market drivers, and competitive analysis to help the new entrants and emerging players to make crucial decisions.
Anti-Ageing Drugs Market was valued at USD XX Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD XX Million by 2025 with a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The growing influence of lifestyle industry coupled with high levels of disposable income are some of the key factors expected to spur the growth of Global Anti-Ageing Drugs Market.Increasing target population and growing influence of lifestyle industry are some of the pivotal factors boosting the market growth. The rising ageing population acts as target market for anti-ageing drugs driving the growth of this market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the proportion of global population over age of 60 years is predicted to double and reach 22% by 2050 from 12% in 2015. Moreover, the growing influence of lifestyle and fashion industry has led to an increased desire among the old to stay young and healthy.
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, revenue (Million USD) The geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region.
Major companies listed in the market includes:
- Galderma
- Sanofi
- Allergan
- Daewoong Pharmaceutical
- MMJ PhytoTech
- Revitacare
- Merz Pharma
- SciVision Biotech
- Canbex Therapeutics
- Sun Pharmaceuticals
- Others
Segmentation Analysis:
By Type:
- Injectable
- Oral
- Topical
By Drug Class:
- Antioxidants and enzymes
- Serums and supplements
- Stem cells
By Application:
- Skin
- Hair
- Muscles
- Age-related disorders
- Others
Global Market: Countries and Regions
North America, Asia-Pacific, UK, Europe, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa
Global Market Research Report 2021 – 2027
Chapter 1 Market Overview
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry
Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 12 Global Market Forecast
