Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market Anticipated to Achieve Lucrative Growth by 2027

Anti-acne Cosmetics – Introduction

Acne is a common skin disorder that leads to the occurrence of lesions called zits or pimples. The highly common type of the skin problem in adolescents is known as acne vulgaris. Anti-acne cosmetics help clear up whiteheads, blackheads, pimples, and other forms of lesions.

Acne cannot be cured; although, anti-acne cosmetics can help clear the skin and reduce the chances of scarring or marks. The purpose of treating ordinary acne is to reduce inflammation of the skin and block new pimples from forming.

These cosmetics include products such as moisturizers, anti-acne skin care facial cleansers, emulsion, masks, toners, and spot treatment

Preference for Organic Cosmetics to Drive Global Anti-acne Cosmetics Market

Organic anti-acne cosmetics refer to products made without the use of parabens, artificial fragrances, sulfates, phthalates, synthetics, and petrochemicals

Organic anti-acne cosmetics are being preferred over chemical-laden regular anti-acne cosmetics products. Chemical-based products are harsh on the skin and cause side effects. Organic products have no side effects and are gentler on the skin. Moreover, chemicals in conventional skincare products penetrate the skin and enter the bloodstream, which can lead to a range of disorders such as hormonal imbalance and cancer.

Preference for organic anti-acne cosmetics has emerged as a key driver for the global anti-acne cosmetics market, owing to no side effects

Demand for Anti-acne Cosmetics Solutions for Men

Large anti-acne cosmetic manufacturers are launching product range for men as a result of the rise in demand from this segment. Grooming as a regimen is not restricted to women anymore and thus, manufacturers are catering to the increasing demand.

Men have started investing and paying attention to their looks, which is one of the key drivers for the market

Europe to Hold a Leading Share of Global Anti-acne Cosmetics Market

In terms of region, the global anti-acne cosmetics market can be divided into: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

Countries considered under North America are the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the anti-acne cosmetics market in Europe includes the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes anti-acne cosmetics market analysis and forecast of GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America anti-acne cosmetics market has been studied for Brazil, and Rest of South America.

Europe captured the largest market share due to awareness about personal care and preference for online shopping.

Asia Pacific anti-acne cosmetics market is projected to expand rapidly during the forecast period. The market is largely driven by the demand for these products due to influence and popularity of Korean beauty products in the region.

Key Players Operating in the Anti-acne Cosmetics Market

Players in the global anti-acne cosmetics market are focusing on strengthening their distribution channel in organized retailing to increase sales revenue. Moreover, beauty bloggers and vloggers provide an effective channel to expand consumer reach. Manufacturers provide free samples to these bloggers who post product reviews on their social media channels. Furthermore, manufacturers are collaborating with farmers to source ingredients directly from them. This increases the product’s attractiveness to the consumer. These are some of the important strategies being adopted by key players. A few of the key players operating in the global anti-acne cosmetics market are:

Clinique Laboratories, llc.

The Proactiv Company LLC

Murad LLC

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. (Neutrogena)

Vichy Laboratories

La Roche-Posay

The Mentholatum Company

DoctorLi

L’Oréal Paris

Sephora USA, Inc.

KOSÉ

Global Anti-acne Cosmetics Market: Research Scope

Global Anti-acne Cosmetics Market, by Type

Mask

Creams & Lotions

Cleanser & Toner

Others (Soaps, Oils, etc.)

Global Anti-acne Cosmetics Market, by Gender

Women

Men

Global Anti-acne Cosmetics Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Departmental Stores



The report on the global anti-acne cosmetics market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.