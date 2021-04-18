“Anti Acne Cosmetics Market 2027 Key information By top Key Players: Clinique, Proactiv, Murad, Neutrogena, Ancalima Lifesciences, Vichy, LaRochPosay, Mentholatum, Kose, DoctorLi, “

“

Anti Acne CosmeticsAnti-Acne Cosmetics is a kind of Cosmetics for Acne persons, including products like Anti-acne skin care facial cleansers, moisturizers, emulsion, toners, masks, and spot treatments to heal and etc.

The global anti-acne cosmetics sales is estimated to reach about 161 M Units by the end of 2017, which is expected to reach 193.3 M Units in 2022. Overall, the anti-acne cosmetics products performance is positive with the current environment status.

Currently, there are many players in anti-acne cosmetics market. The main market players internationally are Clinique, Proactiv, Murad, Neutrogena, Ancalima Lifesciences, Vichy, La Roche-Posay, Mentholatum, Kose, Doctor Li and etc. Brands like Kiehl's, Pond’s, Cetaphil and some others are also playing important roles in anti-acne cosmetics industry. The market is not so concentrated for now and is seeing to be more dispersed.

Europe is the biggest production areas for anti-acne cosmetics, taking about 37.42% market share in 2016 (based on revenue). Japan followed the second, with about 24.69% market share (based on revenue in 2016). In Consumption market, sales of anti-acne cosmetics in China will increase to be 49.7 M Units in 2017 from 40.0 M Units in 2012, which is the biggest consumption area in current market pattern. Europe ranks the second largest consumption area, with sales volume and market share of 40.3 M Units and 25.92% in 2016.

There are many different types of anti-acne cosmetics. Based on basic active ingredients, the market can be segmented into: Salicylic acid, Benzoyl peroxide and all natural ingredients. Salicylic acid and Benzoyl peroxide are the most commonly used and efficient types. Women are the largest consumer , with consumption market share of 62.19% in 2016.

In the past few years, the price of anti-acne cosmetics show a slightly decreasing trend and we expect the price may keep the trend in a short period. However, as the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of anti-acne cosmetics. Therefore, to some extent, the companies are facing a risk of profit decline.

There are companies adding capacities and aiming at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. At the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The total competition market for anti-acne cosmetics will become more intense, while the market is going to be more concentrated for high end anti-acne cosmetics.

The Anti Acne Cosmetics Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Anti Acne Cosmetics was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Anti Acne Cosmetics Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Anti Acne Cosmetics market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Anti Acne Cosmetics generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –

Clinique, Proactiv, Murad, Neutrogena, Ancalima Lifesciences, Vichy, LaRochPosay, Mentholatum, Kose, DoctorLi,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Mask, Emulsion, Cleanser, Others

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Women, Men,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Anti Acne Cosmetics, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Anti Acne Cosmetics market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Anti Acne Cosmetics from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Anti Acne Cosmetics market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Anti Acne Cosmetics Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Mask

1.4.3 Emulsion

1.2.4 Cleanser

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Women

1.3.3 Men

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Anti Acne Cosmetics Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Anti Acne Cosmetics Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Anti Acne Cosmetics Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Anti Acne Cosmetics Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Anti Acne Cosmetics Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Anti Acne Cosmetics Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Anti Acne Cosmetics Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Anti Acne Cosmetics Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Anti Acne Cosmetics Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Anti Acne Cosmetics Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Anti Acne Cosmetics Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Anti Acne Cosmetics Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Anti Acne Cosmetics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Anti Acne Cosmetics Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Anti Acne Cosmetics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Anti Acne Cosmetics Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Anti Acne Cosmetics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Anti Acne Cosmetics Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Anti Acne Cosmetics Revenue by Type (2017-2027)

7.2 Europe Anti Acne Cosmetics Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Anti Acne Cosmetics Revenue by Application (2017-2027)

7.3 Europe Anti Acne Cosmetics Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Anti Acne Cosmetics Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Anti Acne Cosmetics Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Anti Acne Cosmetics Revenue by Type (2018-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Anti Acne Cosmetics Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Anti Acne Cosmetics Revenue by Application (2018-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Anti Acne Cosmetics Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Anti Acne Cosmetics Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Anti Acne Cosmetics Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Anti Acne Cosmetics Revenue by Type (2019-2027)

9.2 Latin America Anti Acne Cosmetics Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Anti Acne Cosmetics Revenue by Application (2019-2027)

9.3 Latin America Anti Acne Cosmetics Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Anti Acne Cosmetics Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

6 Middle East and Africa

6.1 Middle East and Africa Anti Acne Cosmetics Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Anti Acne Cosmetics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 Middle East and Africa Anti Acne Cosmetics Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Anti Acne Cosmetics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Middle East and Africa Anti Acne Cosmetics Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Anti Acne Cosmetics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Clinique

11.1.1 Clinique Corporation Information

11.1.2 Clinique Overview

11.1.3 Clinique Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Clinique Anti Acne Cosmetics Product Description

11.1.5 Clinique Related Developments

11.2 Proactiv

11.2.1 Proactiv Corporation Information

11.2.2 Proactiv Overview

11.2.3 Proactiv Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Proactiv Anti Acne Cosmetics Product Description

11.2.5 Proactiv Related Developments

11.3 Murad

11.3.1 Murad Corporation Information

11.3.2 Murad Overview

11.3.3 Murad Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Murad Anti Acne Cosmetics Product Description

11.3.5 Murad Related Developments

11.4 Neutrogena

11.4.1 Neutrogena Corporation Information

11.4.2 Neutrogena Overview

11.4.3 Neutrogena Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Neutrogena Anti Acne Cosmetics Product Description

11.4.5 Neutrogena Related Developments

11.5 Ancalima Lifesciences

11.5.1 Ancalima Lifesciences Corporation Information

11.5.2 Ancalima Lifesciences Overview

11.5.3 Ancalima Lifesciences Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Ancalima Lifesciences Anti Acne Cosmetics Product Description

11.5.5 Ancalima Lifesciences Related Developments

11.6 Vichy

11.6.1 Vichy Corporation Information

11.6.2 Vichy Overview

11.6.3 Vichy Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Vichy Anti Acne Cosmetics Product Description

11.6.5 Vichy Related Developments

11.7 LaRochPosay

11.7.1 LaRochPosay Corporation Information

11.7.2 LaRochPosay Overview

11.7.3 LaRochPosay Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 LaRochPosay Anti Acne Cosmetics Product Description

11.7.5 LaRochPosay Related Developments

11.8 Mentholatum

11.8.1 Mentholatum Corporation Information

11.8.2 Mentholatum Overview

11.8.3 Mentholatum Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Mentholatum Anti Acne Cosmetics Product Description

11.8.5 Mentholatum Related Developments

11.9 Kose

11.9.1 Kose Corporation Information

11.9.2 Kose Overview

11.9.3 Kose Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Kose Anti Acne Cosmetics Product Description

11.9.5 Kose Related Developments

11.10 DoctorLi

11.10.1 DoctorLi Corporation Information

11.10.2 DoctorLi Overview

11.10.3 DoctorLi Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 DoctorLi Anti Acne Cosmetics Product Description

11.10.5 DoctorLi Related Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Anti Acne Cosmetics Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Anti Acne Cosmetics Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Anti Acne Cosmetics Production Mode & Process

12.4 Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales Channels

12.4.2 Anti Acne Cosmetics Distributors

12.5 Anti Acne Cosmetics Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Anti Acne Cosmetics Industry Trends

13.2 Anti Acne Cosmetics Market Drivers

13.3 Anti Acne Cosmetics Market Challenges

13.4 Anti Acne Cosmetics Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

