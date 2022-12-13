Anthony Fauci Hits Back At Elon Musk Attack With Withering Description Of Twitter

Dr. Anthony Fauci dismissed Elon Musk’s assault on him, labeling the billionaire Twitter proprietor’s name for his prison prosecution as “merely a distraction.”

Musk on Sunday parroted far-right speaking factors — and tried to ridicule using pronouns — when he tweeted: “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci.”

“I don’t reply to him,” Fauci, the outgoing director of the Nationwide Institute of Allergy and Infectious Ailments, commented in an upcoming podcast interview with CNN commentator David Axelrod, a former adviser to Barack Obama.

“I don’t pay any consideration to him as a result of that’s merely a distraction,” continued Fauci, the highest medical adviser to President Joe Biden, about Musk.

“And for those who get drawn into that and, I’ve to be sincere, that cesspool of interplay, it’s … there’s no worth added to that, David, it doesn’t assist something,” he added.

CNN’s Erin Burnett previewed the interview on Monday’s broadcast of “OutFront.” The complete dialog between Fauci and Axelrod shall be launched on-line Thursday.

Burnett stated Fauci’s “cesspool of interplay” remark, which she stated referred to Twitter, was “fairly outstanding.”

Hearken to Fauci’s feedback right here:

