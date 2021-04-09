Anthocyanin Market Global Research and Analysis 2021- Synthite Industries Ltd., Skyherb Technologies, Givaudan (Naturex), Symrise AG

The Anthocyanin market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Anthocyanin Market with its specific geographical regions.

The global anthocyanin market is growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

– The market for anthocyanin which is found in many foods including blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, cherries, purple grapes, beets, red cabbage, and red beans is driven by its increasing demand in food and beverage industries owing to its functional properties such as being anti-allergic, anti-diabetic, anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant. Also, the other health benefits it offers such as reducing the risk of heart disease and respiratory disorders has fueled the market sales of the anthocyanin market.

Anthocyanin Market Segmentation:

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Anthocyanin Market Report are:

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DDW The Color House, Kalsec Inc., Sensient Technologies Corporation, Synthite Industries Ltd., Skyherb Technologies, Givaudan (Naturex), Symrise AG

Anthocyanin Market Scenario:

Increased Demand in Personal Care Products

Demand for anthocyanins in personal care products such as lipstick, body lotion, and face cream are increasing in the recent years owing to its high level of antioxidant activity and a wide range of health benefits, from preventing chronic disease to improving the appearance of skin. Therefore, many key players are infusing anthocyanin as a key ingredient in their skincare and body care products to follow the trend. For instance, Tatcha LLC offers a skincare product The Dewy Skin Cream which is rich in anthocyanin.

Competitive Landscape

The global anthocyanin market is highly competitive and fragmented in nature owing to the presence of many regional and domestic players. Emphasis is given on the merger, expansion, acquisition and partnership of the companies along with new product development as strategic approaches adopted by the leading companies to boost their brand presence among consumers. For instance, MEDOX, a berry extract product by Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH offers dietary supplement with high and stable anthocyanin content. Also, in 2018, Sensient Technologies Corporation acquired GlobeNatural, a Peru-based natural food and ingredient enterprise for amelioration of product portfolio and manufacturing capabilities of the company and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S expanded its natural color business in North America by purchasing a manufacturing facility in Wisconsin.

