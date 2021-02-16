Antenna Market is Expected to Reach USD 34,786.62 Million by 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Antenna Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Antenna industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Antenna Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global antenna market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 34,786.62 million by 2027. Growing demand for the faster telecommunication network services is one of the prominent factors that are driving the growth of the market.

Advancement in antenna design and structure provides the enhanced connectivity which has the potential to improve business connectivity with safety. Such rising adoption of the wireless connectivity solution is businesses’ owing to digital transformation is driving the antenna market growth. The high cost of the solution rising with advanced solution is one of the major restraints for the antenna market as it makes solutions unaffordable for the customers resulting signal booster technology is getting adopted. The market share of the antennas is getting hampered by the signal booster, indoor systems or hardware and others owing to the high cost of indoor antenna technologies.

Strong acceptance for advanced telematics and improved design of antennas is creating opportunity for antenna market. The rising conflicts between the countries and its impacts of the trade agreement hampers the company planned targets, to achieve them with given time period is major challenge for the antenna market.

This antenna market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Antenna Market Scope and Market Size

The antenna market is segmented on the basis of antenna type, technology, frequency range, application and end use sector. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of antenna type, the antenna market is segmented into internal and external. In 2020, external accounted for the largest market share as these antennas are widely used by telecom industry. Availability of the flexible mounting and high frequency coverage is helping the segment to dominate the market.

On the basis of the frequency range, the antenna market is segmented into high, very high and ultra-high. In 2020, ultra-high is dominating the market owing to the high frequency offered by antennas and enhanced support by the governments.

On the basis of the technology, the antenna market is segmented into MIMO (multiple input multiple output), MISO (multiple input single output), SIMO (single input multiple output) and SISO (single input single output). In 2020, MIMO (multiple input multiple output) segment is dominating the market as it provides enhanced feature at minimum cost for both MISO and SIMO market.

On the basis of application, the antenna market is segmented into Wi-Fi systems, cellular systems, WiMAX, radar and others. In 2020, cellular systems are dominating the market as it is majorly adopting the advanced antenna system to increase the capabilities. Increasing demand for the 5G antennas is further enhancing the cellular system segment growth.

On the basis of end use sector, the antenna market is segmented into automotive, 5G, IoT, health/medical, networking/communications, consumer electronics, military/defense, industrial and others. In 2020, the networking/communications segment is dominating the market as the industry is growing at tremendous rate with rising count of connections and requirement for the high speed internet.

Antenna Market Country Level Analysis

The antenna market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, antenna type, technology, frequency range, application and end use sector as referenced above.

The countries covered in antenna market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Denmark, The Netherlands, Poland, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East & Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The U.S. accounted the largest market share for the external antenna type segment as the growing demand for high speed internet services creates major demand for advanced metal antenna designs. Germany accounted the largest market share for external antenna type segment in Europe owing to the demand for the wireless connectivity network to achieve fast speed for home and businesses. However, China accounted the largest market share in the Asia-Pacific for the solution for external antenna type segment due to the growing industrial automation and requirement for the faster internet services to adopt advanced technology.

The country section of the antenna market also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Growing Penetration of Internet Services having High Speed Data Transfer

Antenna market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in installed base of different kind of products for antenna market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes regulatory scenarios and their impact on the antenna market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Antenna Market Share Analysis

Antenna market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to global antenna market.

Some of the major players operating in the global antenna market are TE Connectivity, Ficosa Internacional SA, Abracon, DENSO CORPORATION, Pulse Electronics (A subsidiary of YAGEO Corp.), Laird Connectivity, Antenova Ltd., Johanson Technology, Linx Technologies, Tallysman, Inventek Systems, PCTEL, WISI Communications GmbH & Co. KG, Yokowo co., ltd., AVX Antenna, Inc., Continental AG, Calearo Antenne SPA, Continental AG, Calearo Antenne SPA, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD, HARMAN International (A Subsidiary of SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.), INPAQ Technology Co., Ltd, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Airgain, Inc., SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG, PulseLarsen Electronics (A Business Unit of Pulse Electronics), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, LOROM INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD. and CommScope, Inc. among others. Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of antenna market.

For instance,

In March 2019, PulseLarsen Electronics introduced new three innovative antenna solutions for the market. The new antennas such as clear series of indoor antennas, public safety antennas, and blade and stick antennas are launched for the indoor applications. Through this, the company enhanced their offering for the customers.

In April 2018, Pulse Electronics announced the opening of its new office in South Korea. The new facility provided A+tech Chamber for all Antenna R&D and testing and caters automotive, access and consumer business units. The new facility captured the growing market of South Korea increasing the customer base and geographical reach of the company.

New product development, expansion and other strategies enhance the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for antenna market.

Major Highlights of Antenna market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Antenna market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Antenna market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Antenna market.

