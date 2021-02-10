Antacids Market to Deliver Prominent Growth & Striking Opportunities Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends 2021-2028

In this credible Antacids Market report, a study about market overview is performed by considering market drivers, market restraints, opportunities and challenges. Moreover, this report contains significant data, current market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the allied industry. This is the most relatable, exclusive, and commendable market research report formulated by focusing on definite business needs. The competitive analysis conducted in this report covers strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, and competitive landscape. To gain meaningful market insights and thrive in this competitive market place, this Antacids Market research report plays a key role.

Global Antacids Market By Type (Sodium Antacids, Calcium Antacids, Magnesium Antacids Aluminium Antacids, Others), Indication (Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, Heartburn, indigestion, Others), Dosage Form (Tablets, Liquid, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027



Antacids market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing with the healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux disease worldwide and emerging markets are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The major players covered in the antacids market are Perrigo Company plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Salix Pharmaceuticals, Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Abbott, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Bayer AG, Sanofi, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Aurobindo Pharma., and Procter & Gamble among others.

Global Antacids Market Scope and Market Size

The antacids market is segmented on the basis of type, indication, dosage form, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the antacids market is segmented into sodium antacids, calcium antacids, magnesium antacids, aluminium antacids and others

On the basis of indication, the antacids market is segmented into gastroesophageal reflux disease, heartburn, indigestion and others

On the basis of dosage form, the antacids market is segmented into tablets, liquid and others

Route of administration segment of antacids market is segmented into oral and others

On the basis of end-users, the antacids market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others

On the basis of distribution channel, antacids market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, others

Competitive Landscape and Antacids Market Share Analysis

Antacids market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to antacids market.

Growing cases of gastric ulcers, heartburn and ingestion problem drives the antacids market. However, easily availability of antacids OTC drugs and rising prevalence of gastric diseases will also enhance the antacids market. Furthermore, drug resistance related with the overdose of antacids and increased patents expiration may hamper the antacids market.

Antacids are the medical agents that help in neutralizing acid present in the stomach. Normal pH of the gastric acid is in the range of 1.5-3.5. Antacids are alkaline in nature and contain sodium, aluminium, magnesium and calcium. Alkaline nature of antacids assists to neutralize the gastric acid. In contrast to this, antacid’s relief the pain, inflammation and gastric acidity.

This antacids market report provides details of market share, new developments and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Antacids Market Country Level Analysis

Global antacids are analysed and market size information is provided by country, type, indication, dosage form, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the antacids market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

North America accounts the largest market share due to increasing geriatric population, over use of unhealthy food and increasing initiatives taken by the pharmaceutical organizations to generate novel formulation. Europe is considered to be second largest market for antacids due to increased gastric ulcer problem. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share over coming years for the antacids market due to the increasing initiatives taken by the government and pharmaceutical organizations to spread awareness.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Patient Epidemiology Analysis

Antacids market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analysis of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

