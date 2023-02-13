Another video of “execution” of Wagner Group member with sledgehammer appears online

The Russian Telegram channel Gray Zone, which is near the Wagner Group Personal Army Firm, has printed a brand new video of the execution with a sledgehammer of a Wagner fighter who surrendered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces however, in response to the particular person within the video, was later kidnapped from the town of Dnipro.

Supply: BBC Information Russian; 24 TV Channel; Gray Zone

Particulars: The Telegram channel stories that the video allegedly reveals Dmytro Yakushchenko, who was born in Crimea and has been convicted a number of instances on the peninsula. “He obtained his penultimate sentence of 19 years for theft and homicide in Crimea. Due to the possibility he was given for launch and atonement, he joined the Wagner Group, the place he escaped to the enemy’s aspect 4 days later,” the assertion reads.

If the story is about this particular person, his confession after being captured in November final yr was printed by the 24 TV Channel

The brand new video reveals a person whose head is taped to a stone. The Telegram channel feedback that this particular person “received the identical illness that makes you faint in Ukrainian cities, first in Kyiv, and now in Dnipro, after which get up within the basement at your final courtroom listening to”.

The person within the video claims that he was within the metropolis of Dnipro, the place he was hit within the head and misplaced consciousness. “I awoke on this room, the place I used to be instructed that I used to be going to be tried,” the person says.

The video reveals how, instantly afterwards, the particular person standing behind the doomed man hits the place the place his head is positioned with a sledgehammer. At this level, many of the body is blurred, so it’s unimaginable to grasp what precisely is occurring. However the man instantly falls backward, and the one with the sledgehammer continues to complete him off.

Background:

On 13 November 2022, it grew to become recognized that Russian citizen Yevgeny Nuzhin had been brutally executed with out trial by tying his head to concrete with duct tape and hitting it with a sledgehammer. Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner Group, hinted that it was the work of his mercenaries. Maybe, with the assistance of such a video, the executions in Russia try to discourage Russian conscripts from surrendering.

On 24 November, Yevgeny Prigozhin proposed to offer a sledgehammer with pretend bloodstains to the European Parliament in response to the information that his Personal Army Firm is likely to be recognised as a terrorist organisation. The consultant of the Wagner PMC has already given the sledgehammer to propaganda bloggers.

On 9 February 2023, Yevgeny Prigozhin introduced that the recruitment of convicts to the recognised felony non-public navy firm has now utterly stopped. He by no means specified what brought about such a call.

