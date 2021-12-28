Another trailer for the new “Batman” film has arrived

Late Christmas present: Another trailer for the new “Batman” film has arrived

Starring Robert Pattinson, hits theaters in March 2022. Matt Reeves is the director of the project.

Robert Pattinson is the protagonist of the film.

All Batman fans received a late Christmas present this Monday, December 27th. Warner Bros. released another trailer for the new film starring Robert Pattinson. It takes just over two and a half minutes for you to see some unreleased scenes from Matt Reeves’ project.

It all starts with the Batmobile driving the streets of Gotham City. It is possible to see Pattinson in the role of Batman and Zoëy Kravitz as Catwoman. Enigma (Paul Dano) and Penguin, played by Colin Farrell, are two of the movie’s villains.

The release date of “The Batman” is planned for the beginning of March 2022. A trailer with some pictures had already been published in October of this year. In an interview with Empire magazine, Matt Reeves revealed that Kurt Cobain inspired him to direct the new movie in the saga.

“I wrote the first act and started listening to Nirvana’s ‘Something In The Way’. I linked it to the idea of ​​a fictional version of Kurt Cobain in which he has a decadent manner, ”the director said.

That may have been one of the reasons for choosing Robert Pattinson for the role of superhero: “He’s got that Kurt Cobain thing too, he looks like a rock star, but he could be a recluse at the same time.”