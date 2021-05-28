Another survey sees CDU in Saxony-Anhalt clearly ahead of AfD | free press

Another survey sees CDU in Saxony-Anhalt clearly ahead of AfD | free press

The ZDF “Politbarometer” has determined a clear winner for Saxony-Anhalt if it were to vote on this Sunday.

Magdeburg (AP) – Almost a week before the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt, the CDU can hope for an election victory for the AfD.

According to the ZDF’s “Politbarometer” published Friday, the union with Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff would reach 29 percent if a vote were taken this Sunday. The AfD gets 23 percent, the left 11 percent, the SPD 10 percent and the Greens 9 percent. The FDP, which is currently not represented in the state parliament, could return there at 8 percent.

According to the Elections Research Group poll, the current ruling coalition of CDU, SPD and Greens would have a parliamentary majority, as would an alliance of CDU, SPD and FDP. It could hardly even be enough for the CDU, the Greens and the FDP.

The “Saxony-Anhalt Trend” published Thursday by infratest dimap on behalf of the ARD “Tagesthemen” had similar results. By comparison, in the 2016 state elections, the CDU had 29.8 percent of the second vote, the AfD 24.3 percent. On June 6, the new state parliament in Magdeburg will be elected.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99