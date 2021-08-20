Another plane with people from Afghanistan landed | free press

Kabul/Frankfurt (dpa) – The Bundeswehr has rescued more than 1,640 people from Afghanistan since Monday.

An air force evacuation flight landed in Hanover on Friday afternoon. According to the Lower Saxony Ministry of the Interior, 158 local Afghan workers and relatives were on board. It involved about 30 to 40 children and young people, of whom 20 were unaccompanied. The unaccompanied minors and young people must be taken care of by the youth care office. The remaining people from Afghanistan would be taken to Friedland transit camp.

In addition, 32 EU citizens arrived in Hanover on the military aircraft Airbus A310-MRTT. Another plane carrying up to 250 people is expected in Hanover on Friday evening, a ministry spokeswoman said.

The Airbus A310-MRTT has taken off from the Uzbek capital Tashkent. It was the first time that the Bundeswehr itself flew ‘protection personnel’ from Afghanistan to Germany. Previously, there were only Bundeswehr shuttle flights between the Afghan capital Kabul and Tashkent, from which passenger planes then continued to Germany.

In Tashkent, Uzbekistan, another transport machine carrying 181 people captured in Kabul landed on board Friday morning, the Bundeswehr announced on Twitter. Civil aircraft continue to Germany from the Uzbek capital.

German shot in Kabul

A German suffered a gunshot wound on his way to Kabul airport. Deputy government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said this on Friday in Berlin.

“He is receiving medical care, but there is no danger to his life,” Demmer said. “And he will be flown out soon.” It’s a citizen.

The situation around the airport has been chaotic since the Taliban came to power. The situation is extremely dangerous. The despair of the people who want to go on evacuation flights is growing by the hour. An eyewitness reported this to the German news agency on Friday.

Among the rescued who have already left the country, there were at least 244 German civilians by early Thursday evening, in addition to Afghan local personnel and other people in need – far more than originally expected. And it could be several hundred more in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, “a middle three-digit number” Germans has registered on the Foreign Ministry’s crisis list, as the ministry’s German news agency learned.

Originally it was just under 100. But due to the dramatic situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban came to power, many have registered. The numbers keep changing. The 40 embassy employees who flew to Qatar on Monday evening are not taken into account.

“Vulnerable people are imprisoned”

Refugee organization Pro Asyl accuses the federal government of a total failure to protect endangered Afghans. Solution suggestions for the local staff had been on the table since the end of April, said director Günter Burkhardt. Instead of doing the obvious, a surreal asylum discussion was started. Now many people are in great danger: “Those who need protection are trapped.” It must be saved who can be saved.

The Bundeswehr moves two helicopters to Kabul for its evacuation mission. A Defense Ministry spokesman said in Berlin on Friday that it was an “expansion of action options”. The machines can be used to rescue individual Germans or local workers from remote locations or dangerous situations. The two H-145M machines were expected to arrive in Kabul on Friday.

According to the spokesman, the helicopter type is a “small, mobile aircraft” that can carry up to four fully equipped military personnel. The German commander on site, General Jens Arlt, decides on the deployment.

Afghan local workers arrived in Brandenburg

About 60 local Afghan workers and their relatives have now arrived in Brandenburg. Two buses from Frankfurt/Main arrived at the first reception in Doberlug-Kirchhain (Elbe-Elster) on Friday morning. Interior Ministry spokesman Martin Burmeister said they were local workers from Afghanistan with their close relatives. Among them are 29 children and adolescents. The arrival originally planned for Thursday evening was considerably delayed due to the registration of people.

The Afghans initially received food and drink as well as medical care. You have to quarantine for three days and are expected to stay in Doberlug-Kirchhain until Tuesday. Then they could also be distributed to other federal states.

Yesterday, more machines with hundreds of rescued people landed in Frankfurt. In the morning, a total of about 500 people were on board two chartered planes from Lufthansa and Uzbekistan Airways from Tashkent. A Lufthansa spokesman said another plane landed in the afternoon. There were about 150 people on the Airbus A340.

Eyewitnesses report chaos

After landing in Germany, passengers reported terrible experiences and chaotic conditions at Kabul airport. “It’s terrible,” said Mahmud Sadjadi, a German with Afghan roots. He saw the dead and heard gunshots. “Helplessness, hopelessness. Just chaos”, is how he described the situation in Kabul.

The man from the Westerwald had previously arrived in Frankfurt on the Lufthansa evacuation flight. It is especially dangerous at the airport in the Afghan capital, said Sadjadi, who had been in Kabul for three weeks. “For example, you have to go through a Taliban barrier.” Afghan security forces shot. He heard how people died. Without a passport it was not possible to get through to the airport.

Another passenger, who declined to give his name, reported organizational problems during the return operation. “The situation is difficult and not easy to control,” he said. But the people of Afghanistan need help. “The world must help the Afghan people.”

Thanks to the federal government, but also criticism

The passenger Sadjadi thanked the federal government for the rescue, but also complained about a lack of information. “There was no information about where to collect, when to collect.” One was left alone, he had no reply to his emails. Other countries are said to have picked up their people by bus and brought them to the airport. “Thank God everything went well.”

Yet he thinks of the many people who are still in Afghanistan. He himself still has a family in Afghanistan, his siblings live there, said Sadjadi, who was taken care of by his children in Frankfurt. A terrible game is being played with the country, he says. “The cheapest thing there is is the life of an Afghan.”

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says he is not thinking about stepping down because of the debacle in Afghanistan. When asked if he had thought about it, the SPD politician told the magazine “Der Spiegel”: “For the past few days I have only thought about one thing, which is to draw conclusions from the mistakes we have all made and ensure that we get as many people as possible from Afghanistan.” In recent days, calls have been made from various quarters for the Minister of Foreign Affairs to resign.

Reactions from politicians

Former Federal Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel (SPD) spoke out before an international conference in Afghanistan. “The sooner it happens, the better,” he told the editorial network Germany (RND/Friday). Russia and China must join in too – even if both countries are still dominated by ridicule and malice because of the embarrassment of the West. “Today’s triumphal howls in Moscow and Beijing will soon fade,” says Gabriel. In addition to the EU and the world powers US, China and Russia, Pakistan and Iran were also on the table, he emphasized.

CDU/CSU chancellor candidate Armin Laschet is demanding consequences for the misjudgments of the federal government and secret services when the Taliban came to power. “The more clearly we say what went wrong, the more credible we are,” the CDU chairman demanded Friday, according to participants in an online section of the Union’s parliamentary group.

Germany increases aid to refugees

The federal government wants to help refugees in Afghanistan and neighboring countries with an extra 100 million euros. “These funds are being made available through the United Nations and long-standing international humanitarian partner organizations,” government officials said Friday. It should directly benefit those in need. Development aid remains suspended.

The federal government has frozen aid funds for the country’s development and stabilization after the militant Islamist Taliban came to power, but allowed humanitarian aid to continue. Humanitarian aid is about providing people in need, for example with food, medicine or emergency shelter. Development aid is mainly paid for infrastructure projects. Originally, a total of EUR 430 million was earmarked for this year, of which EUR 250 million in development aid.