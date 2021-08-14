Another negative record: 819 corona deaths in Russia | free press

In Russia, corona vaccinations are making steady progress. Authorities are now reporting more deaths than at any time since the start of the pandemic.

Moscow (dpa) – For the third day in a row, there was a spike in corona deaths in Russia. On Saturday, authorities reported 819 deaths within 24 hours — more than at any time since the start of the pandemic.

For weeks, this value was just below 800, although the number of new corona infections had fallen. On Saturday, 22,144 new cases were registered in the statistics. The delta variant, considered particularly contagious, is also spreading rapidly in Russia, with a population of about 146 million.

The Moscow metropolis only lifted further corona restrictions on Friday. A new parliament in Russia will be elected in five weeks. Vaccinations are progressing slowly. Nearly 27 percent of the people in this gigantic empire have had at least one injection. There is great skepticism about Russian vaccines among the population. Moscow does not allow foreign vaccines in its own country.