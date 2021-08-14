Another negative record: 819 corona deaths in Russia | free press

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 14, 2021
0

In Russia, corona vaccinations are making steady progress. Authorities are now reporting more deaths than at any time since the start of the pandemic.

Moscow (dpa) – For the third day in a row, there was a spike in corona deaths in Russia. On Saturday, authorities reported 819 deaths within 24 hours — more than at any time since the start of the pandemic.

For weeks, this value was just below 800, although the number of new corona infections had fallen. On Saturday, 22,144 new cases were registered in the statistics. The delta variant, considered particularly contagious, is also spreading rapidly in Russia, with a population of about 146 million.

The Moscow metropolis only lifted further corona restrictions on Friday. A new parliament in Russia will be elected in five weeks. Vaccinations are progressing slowly. Nearly 27 percent of the people in this gigantic empire have had at least one injection. There is great skepticism about Russian vaccines among the population. Moscow does not allow foreign vaccines in its own country.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 14, 2021
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of The final chapters are the most violent since the manga began

The final chapters are the most violent since the manga began

May 8, 2021
Photo of when Matt Damon takes Ben Affleck down for losing his role to Robert Pattinson

when Matt Damon takes Ben Affleck down for losing his role to Robert Pattinson

October 19, 2020
Photo of Von der Leyen: Biontech delivers 10 million doses earlier | Free press

Von der Leyen: Biontech delivers 10 million doses earlier | Free press

March 16, 2021
Photo of Corona pandemic: State elections in Thuringia postponed | Free press

Corona pandemic: State elections in Thuringia postponed | Free press

January 14, 2021
Back to top button