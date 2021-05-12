Another episode of “Grey’s Anatomy”, another exit announced

Another episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” another departure from the cast

Jack left the hospital corridors to stand behind a secretary in Boston. The fans are disappointed.

Episode 14 of Season 17 of “Grey’s Anatomy” aired on Fox Life that Wednesday night, May 12th. For Portuguese fans, it was an opportunity to see the departure of one of the most popular characters.

The episode is called “Look Up Child” and focuses on Jackson Avery, the character of Jesse Williams. As might be expected, an episode dedicated to one person can only have one outcome: his departure. Yes, the actor will be leaving the series.

Jack, who will run the Boston Foundation, no longer walks the corridors of the Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. When he decided to tell April the news, the character played by Sarah Drew made it clear to him that he wasn’t the type of man to do the job. Which even makes sense if you think you’re going to trade the hustle and bustle of the operating room for an office secretary.

Even so, the surgeon asks April April to go to Boston with him to help, but she says no. However, the next day she accepts to move there with her daughter and reveals that she is separated from Matthew. Contrary to what most fans would like, there is no visible romance between Jackson and April.

This is another confirmed departure after Giacomo Giannotti – or Andrew DeLuca – also left the series. In the middle of it all, however, there is good news: Season 18 of “Grey’s Anatomy” has been confirmed.