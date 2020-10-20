Another child gives Cersei a theory

A brand new theory defended by actor Joe Dempsie (who plays Gendry in Game of Thrones) questions the ending of season eight of Game of Thrones, a series that is so popular but whose finale is so bad was in a good mood. Could there have been a very different ending for Episode 6 of Season 8? We’re going to develop Joe Dempsie’s words to try to give the best possible answer to this question.

The end of season eight of Game of Thrones

Making Bran the King of Westeros has sometimes seduced, sometimes caused cruel disappointment among the show’s fans. Among the critics of this ending, some have gathered to create a petition on the Change.org website calling for a remake of this eighth season. The latter is currently not far from reaching 2,000,000 votes.

Actor Joe Dempsie returned in an interview with NME about the end of Season 8 of Game of Thrones and the criticism the series has suffered from:

There are some flashbacks of season eight that I feel warranted and some that are just subjective opinions. The criticism was difficult to take for some of us, simply because we know that we have worked really hard … We took the petitions to do it again with a pinch of salt. Good luck with this project. Do you have an additional $ 500 million?

The actor then returned to the character he played on the series in the same interview and the least we can say is that he had big projects in mind for him. who would even have questioned Bran’s newly acquired space.

Cersei’s hidden child

According to Joe Dempsie, Cersei would have had another child, and if so, the actor knew him pretty well after playing him on the show.

Here are the words the actor explained during an interview with NME:

I always wanted to know who Gendry’s mother was. I have the theory that it was indeed Cersei and that he was the only biological child [d’elle et de Robert Baratheon]. In the first season, when Ned Stark visits him, he asks him about his parents and says that he never knew his father, but that his mother had blonde hair. I remember thinking it was too meaningful a line to say nothing.

According to actor Joe Dempsie, Gendry could have been Cersei’s son. The character had been the subject of many theories over the different seasons, and this one is not new, as Cersei confided in season one to Cathelyn Stark that she had a first son “with the hair”. brown “, died shortly after birth. Some had therefore imagined that the Queen would have exchanged their healthy baby for a dying child to protect it from Jaime, and that the latter was none other than Gendry.

It must be said that, according to Ned Stark and Stannis Baratheon, Gendry knows certain features of resemblance to Robert Baratheon. Were these just trivial words or clues left by the authors? If Gendry had indeed been Cersei’s son, he would have been entitled to claim the Game of Thrones at the end of the series, which would have resulted in a very different ending from what we had to see later. now a year.