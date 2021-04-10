Anode Material for Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market is Expected to Boom in Coming Years

The global anode material for automotive lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery market is predicted to generate a revenue of $1,348.6 million by 2030, increasing from $707.2 million in 2019, progressing at a 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030), as per a report by P&S Intelligence. The reducing prices of anode materials and rising sales of electric vehicles are the major driving factors of the market. In terms of type, the market is divided into silicon compound, amorphous carbon, lithium-titanate oxide (LTO), artificial graphite, and natural graphite.

Out of these, the artificial graphite division held the major share of the anode material for automotive Li-ion battery market in 2019, and is predicted to retain its dominance during the forecast period as well. This material has a number of advantages over other anode materials, including better recycling performance, improved power output and/or energy density, and lower cost. The LTO division is projected to progress at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the market during the historical period (2014–2019), and it is further projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles, owing to the enhanced government, especially in China, is leading to the growth of the regional domain. The demand for anode material in the region is also growing due to the surging environmental concerns and lower total cost of ownership for electric vehicles as compared to conventional vehicles.

Hence, the market is being driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles and rising investments in the domain.