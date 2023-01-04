Annual Compensation vs. Annual Salary: What’s the Difference?

Annual Compensation vs. Annual Wage: An Overview

Annual compensation and annual wage might sound like the identical factor however, actually, they symbolize two very totally different measures of your earnings. Understanding what every of those phrases means is necessary for figuring out how a lot cash you earn on a yearly foundation. As well as, it’s important to grasp your annual compensation in case you are saving for retirement in a tax-advantaged plan.

Annual wage is the sum of money your employer pays you over the course of a 12 months in trade for the work you carry out.

Wage is often money solely and doesn’t embrace non-cash compensation.

Sure retirement plans base your contribution restrict on how a lot compensation you earn.

Annual Compensation

Annual compensation, within the easiest phrases, is the mixture of your base wage and the worth of any monetary advantages your employer supplies. This contains:

Usually, all of the compensation you obtain is taken into account taxable revenue by the Inner Income Service (IRS). There are some exceptions, nonetheless. For instance, in case you are a authorities worker working overseas and also you obtain a cost-of-living allowance, that revenue would usually be tax-free.

Annual Wage

Your annual wage is the sum of money your employer pays you over the course of a 12 months in trade for the work you carry out. The wage you obtain relies on a 40-hour workweek, though (in case you are on wage) your wages are usually not decided by the variety of hours you’re employed.

The federal authorities establishes base wage tips for sure workers together with these working in govt, skilled, and administrative positions. Beneath previous U.S. Division of Labor guidelines, the minimal base wage for these workers was $455 per week. Starting Dec. 1, 2016, the bottom wage price was set to extend to $913 per week, however in November 2016 a courtroom case in Texas put that ruling on maintain.

On Sept. 24, 2019, the Division of Labor revised the quantity to $684 per week.

The aim behind the rule is to make sure that salaried employees who work greater than 40 hours per week are being adequately paid for his or her time. Hourly workers, by comparability, would obtain an additional time wage that’s increased than their regular hourly price for any hours they work past the preliminary 40-hour week. This wage must be no less than 1.5 instances their common hourly price.

To determine how a lot your wage breaks right down to on an hourly foundation, you divide the quantity you obtain over a specific pay interval by the variety of hours you’re employed. For instance, suppose you earn a wage of $72,000 yearly and you’re employed a 40-hour week all 12 months. Earlier than taxes, your wage breaks right down to an hourly wage of $34.62.

The four-day workweek seems to be gaining traction throughout the globe, together with within the U.S. California state Rep. Mark Takano, a Democrat launched a invoice in July 2021 that might implement a four-day workweek.

Particular Issues

One of many causes it’s so necessary to grasp your annual compensation is that sure retirement plans base your contribution restrict on how a lot compensation you earn.

For instance, contemplate a state of affairs the place you’re enrolled in your employer’s 401(okay) plan, which affords an identical contribution of fifty% of elective wage deferrals, as much as 5% of your annual compensation.

For 2022, the IRS caps the quantity of annual compensation employers can use to find out matching contribution quantities at $305,000 (this quantity will increase to $330,000 in 2023). The contribution restrict is $20,500 for 2022 and $22,500 for 2023.

Contemplating the above, assume that your annual compensation totals $360,000 and also you contribute the complete $20,500 allowed for 2022. Your employer would solely be capable to supply a match equal to half of 5% of $305,000, which involves $7,625.

Understanding how a lot your employer is ready to present for the match is a should when you’re mapping out your retirement technique. The more cash you may get out of your employer, the quicker your investments will develop over time.

It’s straightforward to confuse annual wage with annual compensation, however realizing the distinction will help you map out a clearer monetary plan. When you perceive the whole worth of your employment, it’s simpler to find out how a lot you’ll be able to defer into your employer’s retirement plan, what you’ll owe in taxes for the 12 months, and the way a lot you’ll have left to cowl your bills. Not solely that, however understanding the main points of wage and compensation can provide the edge when negotiating your pay for a brand new job or asking your present employer for a increase.