The SPY x FAMILY Half 2 launch date is confirmed to be scheduled for October 2022, the Fall 2022 anime season.

On June 25, 2022, a brand new trailer PV confirmed that the SPY x FAMILY Episode 13 launch date is in October 2022.

On August 22, 2022, it was confirmed by the official Twitter {that a} particular program will announce extra particulars about SPY x FAMILY Half 2. The announcement will happen at 9:00 PM JST (8 AM EST) on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

The SPY x FAMILY Episode 13 trailer.

Because the SPY x FAMILY Episode 12 launch date was in late June 2022, that meant the primary season was a split-cour anime that picks up the story once more in SPY x FAMILY Episode 13.

What’s a “cour,” you would possibly ask? For these unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting primarily based on the bodily seasons often composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

A “split-cour” is the place a single anime season takes a multi-month break earlier than resuming TV broadcasting.

The SPY x FAMILY Half 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme music music hasn’t been introduced but.

For Half 1, the Spy x Household OP “Blended Nuts (Mikkusu Natsu)” was carried out by Official HIGE DANdism, whereas the Spy x Household ED “Comedy (Kigeki)” was carried out by Gen Hoshino.

Crunchyroll’s SPY x FAMILY trailer options the OP/ED songs.

This text supplies all the pieces that’s identified about SPY x FAMILY Half 2 ( SPYxFAMILY Half 2) and all associated information. As such, this text shall be up to date over time with information, rumors, and evaluation. In the meantime, let’s delve down into what is thought for sure.

SPY x FAMILY Episode 13 launch date in October 2022 revealed early on by the Blu-Ray/DVD

As of the final replace, Studio CloverWorks, WIT Studio, or any firm associated to the manufacturing of the anime has not formally confirmed the precise SPY x FAMILY Half 2 launch date. The manufacturing of 25 episodes has been introduced and the SPY x FAMILY Episode 13 launch date is confirmed for October 2022.

Discovering the timing of the SPY x FAMILY Episode 13 launch date required solely a little bit of skulduggery. On April 9, 2022, the official launch dates for the SPY x FAMILY Blu-Ray/DVD had been introduced. The 25 episodes are being launched throughout six volumes in whole.

It didn’t take a lot web sleuthing to appreciate that the discharge dates for the SPY x FAMILY BD volumes not directly revealed the timeframe for SPY x FAMILY Half 2.

Volumes 1 via 3 embody Episodes 1 via 12 and shall be launched on July 20, 2022, September 21, 2022, and November 16, 2022. However then there’s a time hole earlier than Volumes 4 via 6 are launched on January 18, 2023, March 15, 2023, and Could 17, 2023.

Since BD volumes usually start releasing within the month following the top of the TV broadcast it logically adopted that the SPY x FAMILY Half 2 launch date could be in Fall 2022.

Crunchyroll’s SPY x FAMILY English dub launch date

Crunchyroll’s Spy x Household trailer featured English subtitles. On April 11, 2022, the SPY X FAMILY English dub solid was revealed.

Alex Organ is voicing Twilight aka Loid Forger. He’s identified for enjoying Aizawa in My Hero Academia Season 6.

Natalie Van Sistine is voicing Yor Forger. She’s identified for enjoying Reona in Full Dive: The Final Subsequent-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even S**ttier than Actual Life!

Megan Shipman is voicing Anya Forger. She lately performed Akebi within the 2022 Akebi’s Sailor Uniform anime.

Anthony Bowling is voicing Franky. He’s additionally voicing Alciel (Shirō Ashiya) in The Satan is a Half-Timer! Season 2 in 2022.

Crunchyroll’s SPY x FAMILY English dub launch date was on April 16, 2022. However the SPY x FAMILY dub really premiered a day early on Crunchyroll’s Twitch channel at 4:00 PM EST on April 15, 2022.

SPYxFAMILY anime is being made by two anime studios

The SPY x FAMILY anime is being produced in a collaboration between Japanese animation corporations WIT Studio and CloverWorks.

WIT Studio established its fame with the primary three seasons of the Assault On Titan anime, however it’ll conclude with Studio MAPPA producing Assault On Titan Season 4 Half 3 in 2023. Lately, WIT Studio has produced anime originals like The Nice Pretender and the variation of the Rating of Kings manga (Rating of Kings Season 2 will seemingly be produced in a number of years).

Studio Cloverworks is thought for producing the favored Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Woman Senpai anime, co-producing Darling within the FranXX, and the Destiny/Grand Order anime collection. In 2022, they’re additionally releasing the Shadows Home Season 2 anime.

For sure, because of the involvement of such good animation studios, the animated future is wanting vivid for the Forger household. Let’s be glad that Twilight/Loid Forger, Thorn Princess/Yor Briar, Anya, and Bond are returning in Fall 2022 for SPY x FAMILY Half 2. Keep tuned!